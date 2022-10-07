Natinha is established as a starter and wins Zé’s confidence in the World Cup | volleyball

It started at the bank. Natinha, however, knew how to wait. Upon arriving at the Worlds in reserve, he kept up the pace in training until he got his chance. And he didn’t waste it. Since the match against Argentina, still in the first phase, the libero grabbed the title of holder of the Brazilian team in the competition. In the midst of a healthy dispute with Nyeme, he established himself. In the victory against Puerto Rico, she stood out once again, giving security to the pass and firmness to the defense of José Roberto Guimarães’ team.

Nyeme arrived at the World Cup as a starter. The libero was on the court during almost the entire campaign of the runner-up in the League of Nations this year. At the Worlds, however, he lost the post after his debut against the Czech Republic. The dispute between the two began at last year’s South American, after Camila Brait’s goodbye to the national team, shortly after silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

With each match, Natinha is more comfortable. In the victory against Italy, it was essential for the selection to beat one of the favorites for the title. Now, the libero hopes to keep the same pace until the end.

– I am really happy. First, I need to thank Zé for his confidence in putting me in this starting position. As the games go by, I think we gain more confidence, managing to leave more naturally. And I believe that this trust she places in me is very important. Every game for us is considered a final. We have a very difficult streak. But let’s go with the same head.

The libero has received praise from Zé Roberto. The technician says that the dispute with Nyeme helps in the growth of the two. But it highlights the player’s evolution on the court.

– She has evolved. She has increasingly felt the climate better for her, with more tranquility. She’s been able to breathe when she’s out, analyzing what’s going on, studying the characteristics of opponents. She has composed the defensive system very well in every way. But we can’t forget Nyeme, who she’s been helping, is always close. But Natinha has given peace of mind in the pass, in the defenses she has made. When it comes to doing the surveys, she has also had quality. She is doing very well,” said the technician.

The dispute with Nyeme, however, has no tones of rivalry. Soon after debuting as a starter at the World Cup, against Argentina, Natinha left the court accompanied by Nyeme. By stopping for the interview, he won the contestant’s hug.

– It’s a very good relationship. I think it makes everything more natural and healthier. I think people think it’s a fight, that we “kill each other” (laughs). But not. It’s all very healthy for us. It’s very tasty – said Natinha.

Nyeme had been having more opportunities in the starting lineup. She, however, did not complain when she lost her place to her friend in the last matches of the World Cup.

– Everything is for the benefit of the team. Sometimes I won’t be okay, she’ll come in. Sometimes she won’t be, and I go in. Everything is in favor of the team – said the new libero of Minas.

The relationship has been like that. In training and games, Natinha and Nyeme exchange tips and talk a lot about Zé Roberto’s guidelines. And there are not few…

– He talks all the time, with everyone. All the time – jokes Nyeme.

– I think we have a very healthy dispute. I believe she thinks the same as I do. We are always helping each other, each taking an experience from the other. In training, in games. I think this is very important because of the process ahead of us. People are always helping each other. This is our exchange – says Natinha.

The exchange goes beyond the experience on the training and game courts. Not knowing what the food would be like at the Worlds, Nyeme got ready. He brought six packages of couscous to eat during the competition. And Natinha, of course, gets in line to enjoy the Brazilian taste.