New blockade exacerbates impact of cuts in higher education; check the situation of FURG – Federal University of Rio Grande

Motivated by the spending ceiling law, contingency in the MEC reaches R$ 3 billion in 2022

According to the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes), the Ministry of Education (MEC) accumulates a blockade of almost R$ 3 billion in 2022, constituting itself as the portfolio most affected by the freezes; of this amount, R$ 763 million was blocked in federal universities, equivalent to almost 14% of the institutions’ annual budget. At FURG, the amount impacted by the new decree represents more than 2.6 million reais; however, the great impact is felt in the impossibility of generating commitment, that is, it is not possible to use the available money for the execution of payments.

Context: measuring impacts

On the morning of last Wednesday, 5th, federal universities received a statement from the Integrated Financial Administration System (Siafi), referring to Decree 11.216/2022, which imposes limits on movement and commitment to the MEC. In all, in the ministry, there was a withholding of R$ 2.4 billion, the amount represents 11.4% of the current allocation of discretionary expenses of the ministry and its related units – such as universities, for example.

In order to comply with the provisions of the decree, the Planning and Budget Undersecretary (SPO/MEC) blocked the limits on the movement of commitment by the MEC Budget Units, equivalent to 5.8% of the current allocation of discretionary expenses of each institution. From FURG, R$ 2,687,619.00 of the commitment movement limit was blocked. “If the blockade on the movement of commitment is not reversed, what will happen is that we will no longer be able to make any type of purchase or contract. The budget will be stopped in the system, even if available, but without being able to be used”, explained the Dean of Planning and Administration, Diego Rosa.

According to the dean, Danilo Giroldo, FURG was already at a time of budgetary difficulty, arising mainly from the cut made between the months of May and June; relying on resources committed only so that the university could pay its basic operating bills, such as water and electricity, for example. “Added to the scenario, the blockade prevents the already very small margin of commitment that we had available to use in the months of October and November, without the certainty that the funds will be released in December”, declared the manager.

Giroldo also reiterates that the text of the Decree does not guarantee the release of the blocked amount, but rather allows the release, which creates a scenario of uncertainty. “Therefore, for the months of October and November there is no chance of making any other movement in the efforts other than those already carried out previously”, added the dean. These amounts already committed basically guarantee the payment of student assistance in addition to the aforementioned payment of water and electricity bills until the end of 2022.

Continuity of activities

Also according to Giroldo, there is no projection that envisages the interruption of activities for the second academic semester of 2022, which is in progress, however, if the current budget is not complemented considering the amount cut and contingent throughout 2022; and if the LOA 2023 project does not bring any level of recovery (considering that it is currently 12% lower than the previous year), the start of the 2023 academic year as planned and already approved for the month of March, becomes extremely complex and unfeasible.

“Even if it is discussed whether it is a cut or not, a blockade or any other term, one cannot fail to register the seriousness of the situation, since the nomenclature does not make the practical scenario less impactful. Universities had, even if indirectly, their resources withdrawn, since the impossibility of using the money is still a way to cut the budget. This scenario is even clearer when, by determination of a current decree on budget execution, every federal administration can execute its budget only until December 9th. So, even if these amounts are made available for use in December, there is not enough time to actually use the money”, detailed the dean.

Developments and scenarios

In an article published on this portal, on September 15 of this year, on the occasion of the already complicated budgetary situation of the university due to the impacts felt due to the cut announced in May 2022; the dean commented on three possible developments arising from the moment lived. With the new Decree, the movement is heading towards the most disastrous scenario, that of no budget complementation still in 2022 in relation to the amount cut from the universities’ budget, and also, the non-completion of the 2023 budget considering the deficit left by the current financial moment.

The Budget Law Project (PLOA) 2023 presents a 12% reduction in the allocation for the payment of operating expenses and a 29% reduction in capital expenses, when compared to the resources approved in 2022. This means that, if if the PLOA 2023 is confirmed, we will have a lower budget than in 2022; even more impacted considering the deficits left by the impacts of the new decree.

previous situation

In addition to the current blocking of the commitment movement limit, the university budget suffered two cuts in 2022: the first took place in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) itself, in the amount of R$ 2.240 million in funding – when compared to the PLOA 2022 -, and R$ 1.46 million in capital – when compared to the LOA of the previous year. The second cut took place in May, with the blockade of R$ 4,201,163 million. “Added together, there is talk of a loss of around R$ 7.5 million in this year, without considering the current blocking of the limit of movement of commitment”, explained Diego.

In practice

Unlike the budget block suffered in May, the budget execution block does not reduce FURG’s budget, but prevents the money from being used, since the first step in budget execution is the issuance of the commitment note. In practice, this means that FURG, until the blockade is reversed, is not able to make any kind of commitment, regardless of the source of the resource. As it is not possible to make commitments, there is no way to effect new purchases and contracts, even for processes already in progress.

University expenses are committed month by month, with the exception of some accounts that can be estimated, such as water and electricity, previously committed according to the monthly average of expenses, and therefore protected from the imposed blockage. Other expenses, such as the contract for the supply of fuel for the support fleet – as is the case of internal transport -, are not committed and, therefore, cannot be paid, even if there is money available, which according to Diego , which is not the case, as a result of the previous cut.

“In the case of contracts for the provision of services, according to the bidding law, the company should hold the provision of services for up to three months in case of default by the public administration. That is, if the university cannot pay the contracts, the responsible companies must make the payment for the stipulated period”, explained the pro-rector. Therefore, considering this legal provision, there is also no provision for an immediate interruption of services, although they are under threat.

Andifes participation: collective struggle

After the communiqué on the new Decree, published by Andifes on the afternoon of Wednesday, 5th, the Association called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the topic, and then held – on the afternoon of Thursday, 6th -, a press conference press office to answer some questions from the press. On the occasion, the director, Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca, highlighted the strategic position of universities for the country, calling for better conditions and appreciation of this important asset for economic and social development.

“Universities are strategic for establishing the country’s sovereignty, including for economic development. Universities are essential in times of crisis, as we have seen in the pandemic, in fact, if it weren’t for their performance in university hospitals, applied research and the performance of the SUS itself, the tragedy of covid-19 would be much worse than it already was” , Ricardo.

Therefore, adding to the struggle, Andifes will promote three paths to combat the cuts and blockages carried out in the country’s education. Immediately, the association will promote communication actions – such as the press conference in question -; the second combat activity will take place in the legal field, with a set of actions to assess the possible unconstitutionality of the Decree. Finally, a national mobilization will also be proposed with each of the 69 federal higher education institutions that make up free higher education in the country.

