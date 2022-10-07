Note from UFLA on new cut in Education – UFLA

note

Note from UFLA on new cut in Education

Due to the cut made in July, of more than 4.6 million, a deficit of about one million reais was already forecast at the Federal University of Lavras (UFLA). This new contingency, of more than 3.3 million, reflects once again in the non-payment of expenses already contracted. “This is a big problem for the manager, since the Federal Government does not comply with the budget agreements, it is impossible to comply with the University’s planning”, says the rector of UFLA, Professor João Chrysostomo de Resende Júnior.

Changes in the values ​​of meals at the University Restaurant (RU) or even interruption of its activities; cut off internal transport (Mammoth); making the continuity of student housing unfeasible; non-payment of teaching, research and extension grants; cuts in healthcare services, more cuts in the number of outsourced workers, directly impacting academic and administrative activities; cutting technical trips from practical classes, among other functions of paramount importance for the functioning of the University’s activities, may occur as of this month.

UFLA’s second semester of 2022 is scheduled to start on 10/24. However, there is a possibility that students will not return for that date, given the blockade presented. “It is likely that we will not be able to start the second semester due to the contingency. We are outraged. It is not possible for the Brazilian Public University to be treated in this way. In addition to training new professionals for the job market, universities are responsible for producing 95% of knowledge in this country, with a focus on research and innovation. This is unacceptable,” says the dean.

