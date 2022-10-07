Nubank is open! Fintech opens selection for home office job vacancies

Nubank has home office job openings for Brazilians from all over the country. The vacancies are for the information security area and will be open until October 9th.

The digital bank Nubank, one of the main ones in the country, announced the opening of new vacancies in the company, in the field of information security. The vacancies will be aimed at women, cis or trans, from all over the country, as they are in the home office modality.

Nubank job openings

“Hack Her Way” is the name of the project responsible for opening the vacancies, focused on women. The professionals will be responsible for protecting the bank’s applications and looking for failures in Nubank’s systems. The prerequisites for the vacancies do not include fluency in English:

Have an interest in working with information security engineering or experience in the area;

Possess basic programming skills, in any language,

Have basic knowledge in at least one of the information security strategies: defensive, offensive, applications, infrastructure or intelligence of internal/external threats;

Have an interest in learning English or prior knowledge of the language to take classes in Nubank’s internal program;

Availability to work under the CLT regime.

How to apply for a vacancy at Nubank

Applications are open until October 9 through the institution’s vacancies website, where you must fill out an application form. The process lasts until November, still this Thursday (6) from 19:00, a live will be broadcast to clarify doubts.

Between October 10th and 16th, the candidates will carry out an individual exercise, where they will have to find and point out flaws in a fictitious system created by the bank for the process. On November 5, a group exercise will be held with the candidates, where they will have to solve challenges together. Between the 14th and 18th, those who apply for the vacancy will be interviewed by the bank’s team.