Nubank releases additional card with shared credit; see how it works

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

5 Credit cards that have cashback and do not charge an annual fee: One of them will surprise you

After many requests, Nubank surprised some customers last Monday afternoon (3) with the notification that the digital bank has released additional cards to its customers. Thus, in the message, the bank announces that a new card can be added to the account to share the credit limit of the same CPF.

In the notification, Nubank reported that it started releasing the card only for some account holders.

Nubank shared credit card

First, the additional card was called “Shared Credit Card”. However, this novelty is not yet available to all customers of the digital bank. Like the other recent bank tools, the shared card will also be released gradually, like Caixinhas.

The bank opts for this strategy to fix flaws in the system before too many people have access.

What is an additional card?

The additional card is nothing more than a new credit card that shares the same credit limit as a cardholder, that is, the main card. Thus, in practice, additional cards have the dependent’s name and passwords chosen by him. However, the owner of each additional card will still be the primary cardholder.

Therefore, this type of card is useful to provide credit to minors, for example. In addition, there are couples who make use of this resource to better focus expenses.

What is the difference between an additional card and a virtual card?

Firstly, Nubank has been allowing its customers to have more than one virtual card linked to their accounts for some time. However, this type of card differs greatly from the additional card.

Caixa will offer Auxílio Brasil consignment with interest below 3.5%

That’s because the additional card is physical, with a second person’s name, but tied to the account holder’s limit. The virtual card is like a second credit or debit card, but in the name of the holder. In addition, this card only exists virtually, within the application, connected to the same limit and invoice as the physical card, but with a different number, validity and CVV.

How to request this news?

As soon as the novelty is available to customers, the bank will send a notification about the new service. In this way, simply click on “Request shared card” or access the list of cards and click on the additional card option.

In addition, to request the additional card, the person with whom the card will be shared will also need to be a Nubank customer. Thus, to request this novelty, it is necessary to inform the CPF of the person with whom you want to share the card and wait for the confirmation and approval of the request.

Image: Miguel Lagoa/Shutterstock.com