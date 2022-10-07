Nubank’s Pix suffers instability this Thursday afternoon (6)

Abhishek Pratap 9 hours ago News Comments Off on Nubank’s Pix suffers instability this Thursday afternoon (6) 1 Views

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Do you still have a chance of getting the R$ 1,200 aid for single mothers approved?

customers of Nubank report that they are unable to receive and send PIX (instant transfer) in your accounts this Thursday afternoon (6). It is not the first time in the week that the fintech system goes through instabilities, given that the same situation occurred last Monday (3).

Check out the message that appears when a customer tries to make an instant transfer:

Playback / Twitter

according to downdetectora site that monitors the operation of various services, a significant number of Nubank customers are reporting problems in the last 24 hours, being 77% of them with the PIX from 3pm. See the chart:

Playback / Downdetector

On Twitter, customers complain that they are unable to make payments with Pix:

Nubank’s positioning

On Twitter, Nubank responded to its users that an oscillation in Pix was identified, but that it has now been resolved and helped them update their transaction history.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com

Journalism student. I love writing and I’m passionate about music.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Student removed from school on suspicion of monkeypox

capital Child has been in isolation at home for about two weeks By Adriano Fernandes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved