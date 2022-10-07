Operation targets suspect of harming Xuxa’s daughter

Francisley Valdevino da Silva, the Sheik of Bitcoins, is the main target of the Operation Poyais of the Federal Police, which took place this morning in six Brazilian cities. In all, 100 agents are engaged in a task force to fulfill 20 search and seizure warrants issued by the 23rd Federal Court of Curitiba in the capital of Pará, in São José dos Pinhais (PR), Governador Celso Ramos (SC), Barueri (SP) ), São José do Rio Preto (SP) and Angra dos Reis (RJ). The court also decreed confiscation of properties and blocking of values.

Investigated for fraud in a scheme involving digital currencies, Francisley was accused of taking money from victims, investing in a digital asset and hijacking the funds, returning to them a fake cryptocurrency, called Mindexcoin, which has no market value and is not found in brokers. Among the injured people is Sasha Meneghel and her husband, João Figueiredo. The total movement of the “sheik” group can reach R$ 4 billion reais in Brazil. The report tries to contact Francisley’s defense and will update the story as soon as there is a position.

According to the Federal Police, Francisley deceived “thousands of victims” with the promise that they could reach up to 20% of the capital invested. He claimed to have extensive experience in the technology and crypto-assets market, in addition to having a large team of traders, who would carry out investment operations with rented cryptocurrencies, generating exorbitant profits. While part of the clients’ funds was used to pay monthly salaries, the rest was used by the investigated and the criminal organization for the acquisition of high-value real estate and luxury vehicles.

Now, he is the target of an investigation into the practice of crimes against the popular economy and the national financial system, embezzlement, transnational money laundering and criminal organization. The Federal Revenue also integrates the searches and seizures to collect materials and documents that may be useful to the tax procedures in progress to the detriment of the business group.

The case came to the authorities in March of this year, after Interpol received information and a passive request for international police cooperation from the HSI (Homeland Security Investigations), the Department of Homeland Security at the US Embassy in Brasilia.

At the time, the US agency informed the Federal Police that an international company operating in the United States, as well as its main manager, a Brazilian residing in Curitiba, were being investigated by the El Dorado Task Force, of HSI of New York, for involvement in a multi-million money laundering conspiracy from a cryptocurrency investment pyramid scheme.

The target of the operation is known as ‘Sheik dos Bitcoins’ and the action may have moved BRL 4 billion Image: Publicity/Federal Police

At the request of international cooperation, the police initiated investigations in the city of Curitiba in order to investigate the Brazilian. The first findings indicated that Francisley had more than 100 companies listed in Brazil and, through the business group, would be harming investors not only abroad, but also in the national territory. The evidence was gathered and motivated the request for judicial measures to cease criminal activity, trace the proceeds of crimes and collect new evidence.

In addition to Francisley, the police also identified other fraud suspects, who would be members of his family who would act as employees of the companies, as well as partners in the United States and in at least 10 other countries that developed similar fraud, but focused on multi-level marketing.

The name Operation Poyais refers to the great fraud committed in England, in the 19th century, by a Scottish soldier who became rich by selling bonds, through an elaborate advertising campaign, of a country that never existed.