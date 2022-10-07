Palmeiras vs Coritiba LIVE (3-0) | 10/06/2022

20:56 14 minutes ago

20′ Substitution in Coritiba 🔄

20:51 19 minutes ago

19′ “ENDRICK…”

Palmeiras fans scream the name of the base jewel that is on the bench.

20:4624 minutes ago

18′

Marcos Rocha crosses, Coritiba’s defense pushes away.

20:41 29 minutes ago

13′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄

20:36 34 minutes ago

08′ GOAL CONFIRMED!

After checking, goal confirmed: 3 to 0 Palmeiras.

20:31 39 minutes ago

06′ VAR IN ACTION!

Video referee draws lines to see if the goal was irregular or not.

20:26 44 minutes ago

05′ GOOOOL DO PALMEIRAS ⚽️

After a rehearsed play in a corner, Dudu crosses the ball in the area, Gustavo Gómez goes up and deflects a gourd, scoring Verdão’s third.

20:21 an hour ago

02′

Biel kicks but is stopped by Gustavo Gomez.

20:16 an hour ago

00′ STARTED AGAIN

The ball rolls back to the final stage.

20:11 an hour ago

⏱️’ Substitution in Coritiba 🔄

20:06 an hour ago

48′ END OF 1ST HALF!

Palm trees 2×0 Coritiba.

20:01 an hour ago

47′

Warley makes a good move, checks with Fábricio and kicks. The ball ends up going without direction and goes out through the baseline.

19:56 an hour ago

46′

Scarpa lies down in pain and receives medical attention.

19:51 an hour ago

45′ +2

Let’s go to 47.

19:46 an hour ago

43′ GABRIEEEEL!

After a cross, Atuesta deflects a gourd and thanks Gabriel to make a beautiful save.

19:41 an hour ago

41′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Boschilia, for lack of Atuesta.

19:362 hours ago

40′

Danilo enters the area and takes a risk, but his kick comes out weak, easy for Gabriel to defend.

19:312 hours ago

38′ VERY WEAK!

Piquerez receives a free-kick in the area and shoots, the ball goes very weak and Gabriel defends easily.

19:262 hours ago

37′ LOCK!

Scarpa takes a corner straight to the post, almost an Olympic goal.

19:212 hours ago

33′ GOOOOL DO PALMEIRAS ⚽️

After Mayke and Scarpa’s table, shirt 14 rolls to Rony. The striker touches the ball first, covering the goalkeeper Gabriel and scoring a great goal at Allianz Parque: 2 to 0 Verdão.

19:162 hours ago

29′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Atuesta for lack of Fabricio.

19:11 2 hours ago

20′ GABRIEL!

Scarpa deflects the ball lightly, goalkeeper Gabriel makes a partial save. Afterwards, Dudu tries once more for Verdão, but the defense of Coxa pushes away.

19:06 2 hours ago

18′

Ron tries a bike, but ends up puncturing. The ball goes straight to the baseline.

19:01 2 hours ago

14′ GOOOOL DO PALMEIRAS ⚽️

Scarpa takes a corner at the first post, Mayke gets ahead of the mark and deflects it with his head towards the back of the net: 1 to 0 Verdão.

18:562 hours ago

13′

Atuesta crosses high, Coxa’s defense pushes away.

18:512 hours ago

13′

Another cross, this time with Ron. Again the defense of Coxa departs.

18:462 hours ago

11′ UUUUH

Dudu receives it at the entrance of the area, fixes it and knocks. The ball passes with danger and goes out.

18:412 hours ago

10′

Palmeiras tries to attack from the corners, but Coritiba’s defense intercepts all the crosses.

18:363 hours ago

02′

After a corner, Gustavo Gómez goes up alone to head, the ball goes out.

18:313 hours ago

01′

Dudu tries the header, the ball deflects in defense and goes out.

18:263 hours ago

01′

Mayke crosses, defense of Coxa leaves.

18:21 3 hours ago

00′ GAME BEGINS!

Ball rolling at Allianz Parque.

18:163 hours ago

⏱️’ Pre-game

Brazilian national anthem performed.

18:11 3 hours ago

⏱️’ Pre-game

Teams entering the field.

18:06 3 hours ago

⏱️’ Pre-game

18:01 3 hours ago

⏱️’ Thigh climbed!

Gabriel; Nathanael, Chancellor, Castan and Rafael Santos; Jesús Trindade, Bruno Gomes and Boachilia; Warley, Alef Manga and Fabricio Daniel.

17:563 hours ago

⏱️’ Verdão climbed!

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

17:51 3 hours ago

When is the Palmeiras vs Coritiba game and how to follow LIVE?

17:463 hours ago

How and where to watch the game Palmeiras x Coritiba and LIVE

In addition to the real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Palmeiras vs Coritiba will be broadcast live on Premiere.

17:413 hours ago

Arbitration

17:364 hours ago

Probable lineup of Coritiba

Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Boschilia (Bernardo); Warley, Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga.

17:314 hours ago

Thigh situation

17:264 hours ago

Possible lineup for Palmeiras

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

17:214 hours ago

Verdão situation

17:164 hours ago

How is Coritiba coming?

17:114 hours ago

How is Palmeiras coming?

17:064 hours ago

CONFRONTAGE OF ALVIVERDES!

17:01 4 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

