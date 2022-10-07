Palmeiras vs Coritiba LIVE (3-0) | 10/06/2022

Palmeiras fans scream the name of the base jewel that is on the bench.

Marcos Rocha crosses, Coritiba’s defense pushes away.

After checking, goal confirmed: 3 to 0 Palmeiras.

Video referee draws lines to see if the goal was irregular or not.

After a rehearsed play in a corner, Dudu crosses the ball in the area, Gustavo Gómez goes up and deflects a gourd, scoring Verdão’s third.

Biel kicks but is stopped by Gustavo Gomez.

The ball rolls back to the final stage.

Palm trees 2×0 Coritiba.

Warley makes a good move, checks with Fábricio and kicks. The ball ends up going without direction and goes out through the baseline.

Scarpa lies down in pain and receives medical attention.

Let’s go to 47.

After a cross, Atuesta deflects a gourd and thanks Gabriel to make a beautiful save.

Card for Boschilia, for lack of Atuesta.

Danilo enters the area and takes a risk, but his kick comes out weak, easy for Gabriel to defend.

Piquerez receives a free-kick in the area and shoots, the ball goes very weak and Gabriel defends easily.

Scarpa takes a corner straight to the post, almost an Olympic goal.

After Mayke and Scarpa’s table, shirt 14 rolls to Rony. The striker touches the ball first, covering the goalkeeper Gabriel and scoring a great goal at Allianz Parque: 2 to 0 Verdão.

Card for Atuesta for lack of Fabricio.

Scarpa deflects the ball lightly, goalkeeper Gabriel makes a partial save. Afterwards, Dudu tries once more for Verdão, but the defense of Coxa pushes away.

Ron tries a bike, but ends up puncturing. The ball goes straight to the baseline.

Scarpa takes a corner at the first post, Mayke gets ahead of the mark and deflects it with his head towards the back of the net: 1 to 0 Verdão.

Atuesta crosses high, Coxa’s defense pushes away.

Another cross, this time with Ron. Again the defense of Coxa departs.

Dudu receives it at the entrance of the area, fixes it and knocks. The ball passes with danger and goes out.

Palmeiras tries to attack from the corners, but Coritiba’s defense intercepts all the crosses.

After a corner, Gustavo Gómez goes up alone to head, the ball goes out.

Dudu tries the header, the ball deflects in defense and goes out.

Mayke crosses, defense of Coxa leaves.

Ball rolling at Allianz Parque.

Brazilian national anthem performed.

Teams entering the field.

Gabriel; Nathanael, Chancellor, Castan and Rafael Santos; Jesús Trindade, Bruno Gomes and Boachilia; Warley, Alef Manga and Fabricio Daniel.

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Ron.

In addition to the real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Palmeiras vs Coritiba will be broadcast live on Premiere.

