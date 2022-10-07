‘Pantanal’ and ‘Travessia’: the cast of the two soap operas meets in the recording of ‘Domingão’ | TV & Famous

Pantanal is giving up its place in the 9 o’clock soap opera to Travessia, which opens next Monday, 10/10. To mark the passing of the baton between these two novels, actors and actresses from both serials met in a very special Sunday with Huck.

This Sunday, 9/10, Luciano Huck welcomes Travessia, while celebrating the resounding success of Pantanal.

Among the stars of Travessia that will brighten the program, we have Lucy Alves, Chay Suede, Romulo Estrela, Jade Picon, Giovanna Antonelli, Alexandre Nero, Humberto Martins, Vanessa Giácomo, Drica Moraes, Marcos Caruso, Alessandra Negrini, Dandara Mariana and the director Mauro Mendonça Filho will also be on stage on Sunday.

Giovanna Antonelli backstage at ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Luciana Tecidio/gshow

Among the talents of Pantanal, participating in the program are Alanis Guillen, Marcos Palmeira, Dira Paes, Osmar Prado, Murilo Benício, Isabel Teixeira, Juliano Cazarré, Aline Borges, José Loreto, Paula Barbosa, Guito, Almir Sater, Lucas Leto and the children read and Theochildren of the author Bruno Luperi.

And we will also have a lot of music to pack this meeting. The attractions promise to thrill the public with the tracks of the two soap operas, with a team formed by Your George, Almir Sater, Roberta Miranda and Guito.

The recordings are taking place this Thursday, 10/6, at Estúdios Globo, Rio de Janeiro.

See behind-the-scenes photos of this special meeting!

1 of 24 Casts of Travessia and Pantanal on Sunday with Huck — Photo: Victor Pollack/Globo

2 of 24 Marcos Palmeira – Victor Pollack/Globo

3 of 24 José Loreto — Photo: Victor Pollack/Globo
4 of 24 Dira Paes — Photo: Victor Pollack/Globo
5 of 24 Alanis Guillen
6 of 24 Osmar Prado
7 of 24 Seu Jorge — Photo: Victor Pollack/Globo
8 of 24 Aline Borges
9 of 24 Murilo Benicio
10 of 24 Juliano Cazarre
11 of 24 Isabel Teixeira
12 of 24 Paula Barbosa
13 of 24 Guito
14 of 24 Luciano Huck and Alessandra Negrini
15 of 24 Lucas Leto
16 of 24
17 of 24 Giovanna Antonelli — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak
18 of 24 Vanessa Giácomo — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak
19 of 24 Jade Picon — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak
20 of 24 Lucy Alves — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak
21 of 24 Alessandra Negrini — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak
22 of 24 Drica Moraes — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak
23 of 24 Marcos Caruso — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak
24 of 24 Alexandre Nero — Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak

See behind-the-scenes photos of this star-studded meeting!

Murilo Benício celebrates the success of Pantanal and Isabel Teixeira invades interview

Murilo Benício and Isabel Teixeira backstage at ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Louise Franca/gshow

José Loreto backstage at ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Luciana Tecidio/gshow

‘Pantanal’ and ‘Travessia’: the cast of the two telenovelas meets in the recording of ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Louise França/gshow

Casts of ‘Pantanal’ and ‘Travessia’ meet on ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Louise França/gshow

Alessandra Negrini will be on Sunday – Photo: Instagram

Almir Sater on ‘Domingão’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

