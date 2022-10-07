‘Pantanal’ and ‘Travessia’: the cast of the two soap operas meets in the recording of ‘Domingão’ | TV & Famous

Pantanal is giving up its place in the 9 o’clock soap opera to Travessia, which opens next Monday, 10/10. To mark the passing of the baton between these two novels, actors and actresses from both serials met in a very special Sunday with Huck.
This Sunday, 9/10, Luciano Huck welcomes Travessia, while celebrating the resounding success of Pantanal.
Among the stars of Travessia that will brighten the program, we have Lucy Alves, Chay Suede, Romulo Estrela, Jade Picon, Giovanna Antonelli, Alexandre Nero, Humberto Martins, Vanessa Giácomo, Drica Moraes, Marcos Caruso, Alessandra Negrini, Dandara Mariana and the director Mauro Mendonça Filho will also be on stage on Sunday.
Among the talents of Pantanal, participating in the program are Alanis Guillen, Marcos Palmeira, Dira Paes, Osmar Prado, Murilo Benício, Isabel Teixeira, Juliano Cazarré, Aline Borges, José Loreto, Paula Barbosa, Guito, Almir Sater, Lucas Leto and the children read and Theochildren of the author Bruno Luperi.
And we will also have a lot of music to pack this meeting. The attractions promise to thrill the public with the tracks of the two soap operas, with a team formed by Your George, Almir Sater, Roberta Miranda and Guito.
The recordings are taking place this Thursday, 10/6, at Estúdios Globo, Rio de Janeiro.
See behind-the-scenes photos of this special meeting!
Murilo Benício celebrates the success of Pantanal and Isabel Teixeira invades interview
