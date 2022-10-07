Pará Health investigates case in 3-year-old boy

posted on 10/06/2022 17:49



The type of virus detected is not the wild polio virus – (credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

A three-year-old boy was diagnosed with infection with the virus that causes polio. The case was registered in Santo Antônio do Tuá, Pará. According to information from the State Department of Public Health (Sespa), this is a positive result for the sabin like 3 virus — collected in feces —, which is still under investigation.

The type of virus detected is not wild poliovirus. Despite the result, other hypotheses are not ruled out, such as Guilin Barré Syndrome. The Secretariat informs that the case will continue under investigation, as recommended in the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide of the Ministry of Health.

Sespa assures that it will provide all the necessary assistance to the patient, who is recovering at home. The Ministry of Health was also notified and is following the case.

Disease history

Data from the Secretariat show that the record of the last case in Brazil was in 1994, in Paraíba. The adoption of mass vaccination campaigns helped to eradicate the disease.

Despite the availability of the vaccine, vaccine coverage has been showing results below the target of 95% since 2016. The recommendation is that all children under five years of age should be vaccinated according to the routine vaccination schedule and in the annual national campaign.