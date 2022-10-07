Pará investigates polio virus found in child’s feces

SÃO PAULO, SP, AND BRASÍLIA, DF (FOLHAPRESS) – The Secretary of Health of the State of Pará said this Thursday (6) that it is investigating a poliomyelitis virus found in the feces of a three-year-old boy in the municipality of Santo Antônio do tauá The Ministry of Health suspects that the case is related to a vaccine error.

“The type of virus detected in the exam is one of the components of the vaccine, not being the wild polio virus, which has been eradicated in the country since 1994,” the Pará secretary said in a note.

The Health Ministry said it would send a team to the state to follow up on the investigation. According to members of the ministry, there is no circulation of the virus in Brazil and the case stems from a probable erroneous application of the vaccine. They say they are still afraid that the repercussion will get in the way of the immunization campaign against the disease.

If the condition is, in fact, related to the vaccine virus, it will be one of the very rare documented cases. There are estimates that point to only 2 to 4 cases of paralysis associated with the polio vaccine per million live births in countries with the use of the oral vaccine against the disease.

The national Cievs (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance) must issue an updated risk statement on the subject.

According to a technical note from the Cievs of the government of Pará, the poliovirus was isolated in the child’s feces. The case had been previously reported as acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).

The boy presented symptoms on August 21, 2022, with fever, muscle pain, myalgia, impairment and motor reduction in the lower limbs, 24 hours after receiving the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and OPV (oral vaccine against to polio).

According to the note, on September 12, 2022, the person responsible for the child attended the Basic Health Unit of the municipality, where she reported that on August 21, the day after vaccination, the boy had pain in the right lower limb and started to limp. As of September 10, he lost strength in his lower limbs, unable to stand.

The municipal Epidemiological Surveillance stated that, upon becoming aware, it carried out a home visit and requested a search for poliovirus in the child’s feces.

It also states that the boy’s vaccination schedule was incomplete. He did not receive doses of VIP (inactivated polio vaccine) previously and also had only two doses of OPV, which is in disagreement with the norms of the PNI (National Immunization Program).

Feces were collected on September 16 and sent to the Reference Laboratory of Instituto Evandro Chagas. The positive result came out for Sabin Like 3 (polio virus) came out on the last day 4.

A team from the state’s epidemiological surveillance is in the municipality to collect and qualify the information, in addition to evaluating the child’s clinical condition.

According to the note from the Health Department, other diagnostic hypotheses were not ruled out, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome. “Therefore, the case remains under investigation according to what is recommended in the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide of the Ministry of Health.”

The doctor Renato Kfouri, president of the Immunization Department of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics), explains that, as the child had just received the Sabin vaccine, it is normal to find the virus in the feces.

“It does not mean that it is the cause of paralysis. It is necessary to sequence this virus to see if it is intact, attenuated in the vaccine or if it has undergone some reversal of its virulence and is the cause of acute paralysis in children.”

Therefore, he says that a better investigation is needed, including neurological, and a genetic sequencing of the virus found in the feces, to know if the condition is related to the vaccine virus or if the child developed a paralysis due to another disease and it was just a coincidence. have just had the vaccine.

“She had an inadequate vaccination schedule, she had only received the oral vaccines, not the inactivated vaccine. [contra a pólio], as recommended by the Ministry of Health. It’s still a suspected case, it’s not a proven case of paralysis by the vaccine virus.”

SCRATCHS

The oral polio vaccine is constructed from attenuated viruses. When administered by droplet, the weakened virus can still multiply in the intestine, a process that leads to the construction of antibodies.

Hence it is not surprising to find the virus in the stool of a newly vaccinated child. Even the release of attenuated virus in the faeces can help build an immunization in the community — passive immunization.

There is a risk, however, that in populations with low vaccine levels, the virus ends up surviving longer, mutating and, as a result, actually infecting other people.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), since 2000, more than 10 billion oral doses of the polio vaccine have been administered to about 3 billion children. As a result, a total of more than 13 million cases of the disease were avoided.

At the same time, there were 24 outbreaks, in 21 countries, related to vaccine-derived poliovirus, with a total of 760 cases worldwide, that is, it is something extremely rare – and, in general, that occurs in places with low levels of immunization, high population density and poor sanitation—especially in comparison to the high risks associated with the disease.

One of the ways to combat this problem was the global movement, led by the WHO from 2016 onwards, to replace trivalent oral polio vaccines with bivalent ones. In addition, there was a recommendation to apply at least one dose of the inactivated immunizer before the attenuated oral version, which substantially reduces the chance of paralysis associated with the vaccine.

UNDERSTAND POLYOMYELITIS

What are the main symptoms and sequelae of polio?

The most recognized sequel is limb paralysis, but the disease can also cause joint pain, osteoporosis, muscle atrophy, difficulty speaking, among others. Symptoms include body aches, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, neck stiffness and spasms.

Who can be vaccinated against polio through SUS?

The Ministry of Health recommends vaccination in children aged between two months and four years. There are cases in which vaccination is recommended for people over five years of age, such as a trip to a country that is experiencing an outbreak of the disease and the vaccination schedule is not yet complete.

How many doses make up the polio vaccination schedule?

In total, there are five applications, with two boosters: First dose: at two months Second dose: at four months Third dose: at six months First booster: at 15 months Second booster: at four years The first three doses are made with the vaccine injectable (Salk) and the last two with the droplet version (Sabin).

In addition to vaccination, are there other ways to prevent the disease?

To avoid infection, it is also important to take care of basic hygiene and have an efficient basic sanitation system.