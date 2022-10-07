Pará investigates possible case of polio in a 3-year-old child

The Pará health department is investigating a suspected case of polio in a 3-year-old child. If confirmed, it will be the first time in 33 years that a case of infantile paralysis has been identified in Brazil. The disease has been eradicated in the country since 1989.

The virus was identified in tests carried out with the feces of the child, who attended a health unit with headache, fever, muscle pain and reduced motor skills in the legs, symptoms compatible with poliomyelitis.

The boy, a resident of the municipality of Santo Antônio do Tauá, showed his first symptoms on August 21, 24 hours after being vaccinated with the MMR and OPV (oral polio vaccine), according to the risk statement issued by the state. The mother sought medical attention on September 12, when the child could no longer stand.

According to the information in the statement, the child had an incomplete vaccination record, without recording the doses of VIP (inactivated polio vaccine), which, according to the protocol of the Ministry of Health, must be applied before OPV (oral polio vaccine). .

Since 2016, children receive three doses of the VIP vaccine (inactivated polio vaccine) in the first year of life. In the annual boosters and in the campaign, the VOP is applied.

“When analyzing the wallet, the child had two doses of OPV, which is not in accordance with the PNI norms”, informs the risk statement.

Attenuated virus vaccines are considered safe and mild reactions are foreseen in the approval of immunizers. The type of virus detected in the exam corresponds to one of the components of the vaccine, not being the wild poliovirus, which has been eradicated in the country since 1994.

The health department has not yet closed the diagnosis of the child and other hypotheses are not ruled out, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome, so the case remains under investigation.

what is the disease

Polio – also known as polio or infantile paralysis – is one of the most dangerous diseases in the world. The virus is highly contagious and can cause serious conditions, such as paralysis of the lower limbs, with important consequences for the rest of life, such as skeletal and motor sequelae.

Transmission occurs through direct contact with secretions eliminated through the mouth or through the feces of the infected individual. The poliovirus lodges in the patient’s intestines and throat, where it multiplies until it enters the bloodstream — once circulating in the body, without treatment, it can reach the brain.

In more severe cases, the virus causes paralysis or meningitis, which can lead to hearing and vision loss, epilepsy and paralysis.

polio vaccination

The childhood immunization indicators in Brazil against poliomyelitis have been falling since 2015. Last year, the campaign was far from hitting the target set by the government, with coverage of only 67.1% of the target audience, according to Fiocruz. .

Collective efforts such as awareness and vaccination campaigns and surveillance measures have kept poliovirus out of Brazil for the last three decades, causing polio to be considered eradicated in Brazil. In 1994, the wild polio virus was declared eradicated in the Americas by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Read the full note from the secretary of health of Pará

The Secretary of State for Public Health (Sespa) informs that this is a positive result for the sabin like 3 virus, still under investigation, in a 3-year-old patient from Santo Antônio do Tauá, northeast of Pará. The type of virus detected in the exam is one of the components of the vaccine, and it is not the wild polio virus, which has been eradicated in the country since 1994. Other diagnostic hypotheses were not ruled out, such as Guillain Barré Syndrome, so the case remains under investigation according to the which is recommended in the Epidemiological Surveillance Guide of the Ministry of Health. Sespa emphasizes that it provides all the assistance to the patient, who recovers at home, as well as acts for the rapid investigation and clarification of the case. The Ministry of Health was notified today and is also monitoring the case.

