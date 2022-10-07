Pátria raises BRL 1.8 billion for new private equity fund

Fund was distributed by XP Investimentos with a minimum ticket of R$ 10 thousand

Pátria Investimentos, a global alternative asset manager focused on Latin America, announced the raising of R$1.8 billion from Pátria Private Equity VII Advisory FIP Multiestratégia. The distribution of XP Investimentos to Brazilian investors resulted in a volume higher than the R$ 834 million initially projected.

The fund is part of the strategy of Pátria Private VII, the most recent vintage of Pátria, whose structure aims to add up to US$ 3.5 billion through funding in Brazil and abroad and invest in sub-segments of large industries such as food, health, education. , logistics, among others.

The funding of Pátria Private Equity VII Advisory represents the expansion of the client portfolio as it democratizes and generates opportunities to access its portfolio for Brazilian investors with a minimum ticket of R$ 10 thousand. “In line with our strategies, the funds raised by Pátria Private Equity VII Advisory will be invested in resilient sectors, which generate a positive impact on people’s lives and are relevant to the economy”, said the partner and head of Marketing and Products at Pátria. in Brazil, José Augusto Teixeira.