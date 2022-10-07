Paulo abandoned engineering to “carry stones on his back” – Consumo

For 12 years, he has been traveling the country selling lamps made with pink Himalayan salt

Paulo has been selling stone lamps for 12 years. (Photo: Thaila Torres)

One of the stands at the International Handicraft and Decoration Fair, which will be at Shopping Bosque dos Ipês until October 9, brings the curious story of Paulo Saldanha, an engineer who abandoned his area to “carry stones on his back”, as he defines it.

Born in São Paulo (SP), Paulo was working as an industrial engineer when he had the chance to live in an ecovillage in Rio de Janeiro. “I have always had community status and a revolutionary spirit. When I had the opportunity to live in this ecovillage in Paraty (RJ), I left my area to fulfill my ideological dream, which was to have an alternative life,” he recalls.

During his stay in the ecovillage, he took care of a banana dehydration factory and a small hydroelectric plant in the community, it took five years leading a totally different life until he met a spiritual master who introduced him to the lamps. “I connected a lot with them”, says Paulo.

Luminaires will be on sale in Campo Grande until October 9th. (Photo: Thaila Torres)

For 12 years, the stones have been one of the sources of income for the engineer, who sells lamps made of pink salt. That’s right, that salt you use in the kitchen.

The lamp has a natural beauty because of the amber color of the salt stone. According to Paulo, it has been used in several countries due to the therapeutic aspect.

“When the crystal is heated by the lamp, it releases negative ions, which are microparticles that neutralize impurities in the air, making it more pleasant”, explains the marketer.

The lighting also makes the space more cozy and, according to Paulo, is an ideal piece to meditate, relieve stress and renew energy.

At the fair, the luminaires range from R$ 190.00 to R$ 900.00. But there are models that reach R$ 2 thousand, depending on the size.

crafts and decoration

In addition to the lamps, visitors can check out Turkish rugs, Moroccan sweets and many handicrafts and decorations until Sunday. There are works from ten countries and 12 Brazilian states.

Check out the image gallery:

The event has 90 stands with products from Turkey, India, Morocco, Senegal, Pakistan, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Bolivia, and also from the Brazilian states of Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Santa Catarina , São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Tocantins and Mato Grosso do Sul.

For those who like to try different flavors and travel the world through gastronomy, the suggestion is to go to the sweets stand with Moroccan recipes, go through the cold cuts and colonial wines of Rio Grande do Sul, taste the traditional salteñas from Bolivia and, check out the most varied flavors of Turkish teas.

For those who enjoy fashion, merchants from Senegal brought skirts, dresses, blouses and shirts with colorful prints. From Pakistan, there are shoes and sandals embroidered with gemstones, real jewels to wear on the feet.

There are also many earrings and necklaces, bio-jewels, which mix in their compositions golden jalapão grass, wood, buriti fiber and natural leaves plated in gold.

Those who want to make the house more beautiful will find tapestries and furniture from several Brazilian states. At the Turkey stand, there is a wide variety of rugs, lamps and decor items. The Indian exhibitors brought several accessories for those who like to decorate in the details, especially embroidered and very colorful pillow covers.

It also has an exclusive stand with indigenous art from Mato Grosso do Sul.

The fair continues until October 9, at Bosque Expo, event space at Shopping Bosque dos Ipês, every day from 3 pm to 10 pm. Entrance costs R$ 8.00. Students, teachers and people over 60 pay half price. Children up to 12 years old do not pay admission.

