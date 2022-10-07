Penalty only against Botafogo? A similar bid was not scored for Inter and gave Flamengo the title in 2020

Another absurdity of arbitration against Botafogo at the Brazilian championship. At the beginning of the game, the referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG) was called by Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP) and scored a penalty for the Hawaii in involuntary bid of Junior Santos.

In the play, Bissoli dribbles to the midfielder, Júnior Santos gives the cart and puts his hand on the ground, in what commentators usually call a “support arm”. The ball lands on him. Not even Avaí complained, the move followed with two blocked shots. Until VAR called, the penalty scored and converted.

The bizarre thing is that the interpretation of the rule seems to change according to each team. In 2020, Internacional had a penalty in their favor scored in a similar move, in Ramiro’s touch with his arm. The VAR then called the referee and suggested changing the marking, which happened. Inter ended up drawing with Corinthians and the beneficiary was Flamengo, with the Brazilian title, despite the defeat to São Paulo.

See the bids:

The penalty scored for Avaí against Botafogo. The 13th of the team in 30 games in this Brasileirão! pic.twitter.com/xWDElJpSWk — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) October 6, 2022

So it is really difficult to understand this rule. Every game it works differently. Here’s the question: how and where would Júnior Santos support his arm after giving the stroller? He already had his arm SUPPORTED on the lawn when the ball touched him. Complicated, CBF… pic.twitter.com/Y2fRxH3N3D — Stove Of My Heart ★彡 (@FdmcOficial) October 6, 2022

The information from Wellington Campos, from Itatiaia, is that Wilton Pereira Sampaio and Raphael Claus are running for a referee spot for the World Cup. Both were involved in controversies with Inter fans. Claus expelled Rodinei and Wilton didn’t give a penalty in Ramiro’s hand touch. pic.twitter.com/lWfpags1lD — O Bairrista 🧉 (@O_Bairrista) May 5, 2022