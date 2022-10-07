Petrobras (PETR4): binary scenario for actions or maintenance of the status quo? Analysts diverge after 1st round

A still binary case, a great buying opportunity or a stock that, considering the risks, is worth positioning? A few days after the result of the first round that boosted the shares of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) with the balance of a more conservative Congress and a tighter dispute between Lula (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the second round, analysts disagree. on the thesis in the state oil company.

In the accumulated result for the week, the oil company’s assets have accumulated gains of around 10%. In addition to the rise in oil, the appreciation takes place amid the view that an eventual PT government with a more conservative Congress would have less power to interfere in the company, amid the history of the party’s last administrations of interference in the state-owned company. During the campaign in the first round, Lula had been positioning himself against the company’s current pricing policy, which follows international oil parity, while defending more investments in refineries by the company, which is seen as an allocation with returns. lower for her.

At the same time, the greater chance that the current president Bolsonaro will win ended up having a positive impact on asset pricing, since the general view is of more market-friendly measures (although his term was also marked by some interventions in the state-owned company). ).

On the eve of the first round, on September 29, JPMorgan published a report called “Forget politics, Petrobras is cheap anyway”, thus reiterating its overweight recommendation for the asset.

Analysts highlighted the cash flows with the price of Brent oil above US$ 80 a barrel and an attractive upside potential for the company even in a more interventionist scenario.

To assess the main risks for Petrobras during the elections, the bank carried out some sensitivity analyzes to understand the impacts of a more interventionist approach on the company.

For them, there are three main issues that the company may face: (a) the import parity pricing policy, which could be revised, with the state-owned company selling fuel at a discount to international prices; (b) the oil company could increase its share of fuel imports and sell at a discount in domestic markets; and (c) worse capital allocation, with capex [investimentos em capital] in projects that do not provide attractive returns.

“We found that lack of capital discipline can be the most damaging aspect for the company, with every $4 billion in annual refining capex increase could reduce our fair value by $0.50 per share on average.” , pointed out.

However, according to the team, the Brazilian state-owned company is a strong cash generator. If the barrel of Brent remains close to US$ 80, the company should not suffer much even in a more interventionist scenario. For the financial institution, the state-owned company has a potential for appreciation of 58% by the end of 2023.

Goldman Sachs, in a report published last Wednesday (5), highlighted that it follows with a buy recommendation for the state-owned assets, with a target price of BRL 34.90 for common paper (PETR3) and BRL 31.70 for the preferred one (PETR4).

When comparing the company’s scenario between 2011 and 2015, when there was a strong intervention (which is the great fear for 2023), analysts Bruno Amorim, Joao Frizo and Guilherme Costa Martins see the company as more resilient today.

For analysts, regardless of the outcome of the election, which has (and may continue) generating volatility for the company’s shares, the company faces less risk of government intervention than in 2011, when the last cycle of strong intervention took place. But even if intervention does occur, the company’s current situation should make the consequences less negative.

“The main conclusion is that, from an operational perspective, the oil exploration and production business is much better (lower costs, lower capex, stronger cash generation). Thus, an intervention similar to that of the 2011-15 cycle in the fuel pricing policy could lead to a less negative result”, they complete.

Analysts point out that, during the biggest intervention between 2011 and 2015, with an aggravation of inefficient capital allocation, the state-owned company’s cash flow went negative, while leverage increased. But with the “turn” [turnaround] in the company’s operations between 2016 and 2021, with international fuel price parity, more optimized capex and divestments of non-core assets, in addition to the most recent period marked by high dividends and falling indebtedness, the company is stronger today.

At the moment, it benefits from lower exploration and production capex (with investments in the pre-salt layer over the last decade), lower production costs, positive margins and lower refining capex.

Goldman, in addition to expecting smaller impacts, assesses that the very possibility of intervention has dropped compared to the previous period, taking into account the consistency in the distribution of high profits and the implementation of measures to moderate fuel prices and boost investment in renewable energy. .

The bank points out that the fact that the company has been distributing high amounts, added to the taxes paid to the Union (currently higher due to greater profitability) reduces possible incentives for possible interference.

Thus, the view for the paper is positive, although it prefers exposure to independent oil producers, such as PetroReconcavo (RECV3).

Going further, Genial Investimentos raised its recommendation for Petrobras shares for purchase right after the first round, assessing that the result was positive for the state-owned company’s case.

“Essentially, the election of Federal Deputies and Senators with an ideological orientation different from the current leader in the electoral race (candidate Lula – PT), should bring an interesting counterweight to any attempts to change laws or the company’s statute, which in turn were points fundamental to the turnaround from the company. In addition, we cannot rule out the re-election of the current President Jair Bolsonaro (PP), who in turn should maintain the company’s strategic orientation for the coming years – this, yes, the great short-term value trigger for the company’s shares ” , the analysts pointed out.

Genial points out that the company trades at a very discounted multiple in relation to its international peers perceived as having high governance risk (mainly Russian companies), strong cash generation (with a ratio of 30% of Cash Flow/Expected Market Value for 2023) and high potential for dividend payments (16% expected yield for 2023, or dividend amount over share price, without considering extraordinary earnings) and, this time, with a less nebulous scenario compared to the base scenario previously presented.

Risks on the radar

If, on the one hand, some analysts continue with a buy recommendation or are even more optimistic about the company after the first round, others still show great caution with the paper.

BTG Pactual analysts continue with a neutral recommendation for PETR4 assets, with a target price of BRL 41 (still an upside potential of 265). They point out that the outcome of the election now appears to be open. For a state-owned company like Petrobras, this means a range of possibilities for capital allocation ahead (and pricing policy to a lesser extent), although the probability of preserving the status quo has increased slightly.

They question whether the tight electoral result could lead to a more “center” Petrobras. The bank tends to believe that this undoubtedly reduces the chances of a significant change in Brazilian macropolicies, which could lead to the argument that it would have positive side effects on Petrobras.

“However, our perception is that state-owned policies (i.e. micropolitics) are a little less dependent on macropolicies and even congressional support and more driven by presidential political projects. Ultimately, we believe that the value of Petrobras remains very binary”, reinforce the analysts.

BTG points out that the main reason it continues to take a more cautious stance on the thesis is that the stock is likely to perform very differently depending on the outcome of the election.

“In other words, the potential for both significant up and down leads us to believe that Petrobras’ ‘implied’ (risk-adjusted return) Sharpe Ratio is not attractive at this time, mainly because we believe the end result could easily eliminate any improvement in the perception of risk of the result of the first round”, evaluate the analysts.

On Monday, Paolo di Sora, CIO of RPS Capital, warned in a special edition of InfoMorning, a program aired by the InfoMoney on YouTube, to the fact that, if elected, Lula can, since he will have less legislative power, increase the use of administrative resources, which do not depend on Congress.

“If Lula wins, I think the scenario for state-owned companies will get worse compared to the previous one. [em que havia uma visão de maior apoio do Congresso a ele], because it will only have Petrobras and Banco do Brasil BBAS3 to govern ‘more to the left’. The possibility of him using these companies, since he will not be able to use Congress, has increased”, he evaluates.

In this scenario, the recommendations of the sell-side for Petrobras are divided. According to a compilation by Refinitiv with analysis houses, six of them have a buy recommendation for PETR4 assets, while four have a neutral recommendation, with an average target price of BRL 38.94 for the asset, or an upside of 19.6 % in relation to the closing of the day before.

Marcos Peixoto, manager of XP Asset, also evaluated Petrobras in live from InfoMoney and pointed out that, despite Lula being the winner, he sees a positive asymmetry for assets and a robust payment of earnings until the end of the year. “Only from dividends, from the third and fourth quarter, there is still a lot of dividend to be earned”, he evaluates, after the record of dividends paid in the last quarter. “If there is no change in policy, the projection is for gains of 30% next year. It is difficult to find a company in the oil sector that pays above 10%. It’s cheap. Asymmetry is favorable [para valorização dos ativos]”, he adds.

Related