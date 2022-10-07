Physicists suggest the existence of a new type of matter

space

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 10/06/2022

Pentaquarks

In 2015, the LHCb detector, one of the large detectors of the Large Hydron Collider (LHC), detected signals from a new class of exotic particles, formed by five quarks (pentaquarks).

The experiment examined a heavy particle, called lambda_b (Λb), that decays into lighter particles, including the familiar proton and the lesser-known J/psi, discovered in 1974.

Lambda b decayed into three particles, a J-psi, a proton and a kon. The discovery consisted in detecting intermediate states during this decay, these intermediate particles being named Pc(4450)+ and Pc(4380)+. The first is clearly visible as a peak in the data, while the second is needed to describe the data completely.

interpretations

Now, Tim Burns (Swansea University, Wales) and Eric Swanson (University of Pittsburgh, USA) claim that the LHC data can only be understood if there is a new type of matter not yet described.

Most of the observable mass in the Universe comes from particles called quarks, which combine to form protons and neutrons, and a bevy of other particles that interact much more strongly than electrons or neutrinos, which are elementary (non-formed) particles. by more fundamental particles).

These strongly interacting particles are collectively known as hdrons, and are described by a theory called Quantum Chromodynamics, or strong force theory. Although this theory is approaching its 50th anniversary, it has been notoriously difficult to discern its inner workings.

“Quantum Chromodynamics is the problem child of the Standard Model,” said Swanson. “Learning what it says about hdrons requires making the world’s fastest computers run for years, making it difficult to answer the dozens of questions this single experiment raises.”

The output is then to experiment with hdrons and try to correctly interpret the results. It’s one of those interpretations the pair are now suggesting.

Pentaquarks are at the base of the new matter.

[Imagem: CERN]

new type of matter

Until recently, all hdrons could be thought of as combinations of one quark and one antiquark, like J/psi, or combinations of three quarks, like proton.

Despite this, it has long been suspected that other combinations of quarks are possible – which amounts to new forms of matter.

Then in 2004 came the discovery of a particle called X(3872), which appears to be a combination of two quarks and two antiquarks. Several novelties have emerged since then, although none of them can be definitively identified as new exotic combinations of quarks.

The two physicists then put all these results together and came up with a new consistent explanation that encompasses them all in a single conceptual framework – essentially a theoretical description of a type of matter that we do not yet know what it is.

“We have a model that explains the data beautifully and, for the first time, incorporates all the experimental constraints,” Burns said.

The theory raises the possibility that other pentaquarks may exist and that a whole new class of matter is about to be discovered.

And, best of all, the model indicates that the pentaquarks are right on the threshold for their detection by other laboratories, which could prove the theory and open the field of research to describe this new type of matter, formed by pentaquarks.

“There really is no other way to interpret the data – pentaquark states must exist,” Burns said.

Bibliography: Article: Production of PC states in Λb decays

Authors: TJ Burns, ES Swanson

Magazine: Physical Review D

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.106.054029

Other news about:

more topics