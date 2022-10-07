PIS/Pasep: Workers may be entitled to withdrawals of R$ 3 thousand; see how to consult

O PIS/Pasep it is a benefit available to workers who carry out their activities formally, that is, with a formal contract. Currently, beneficiaries have three withdrawals available, referring to the PIS/Pasep Fund and two rounds of the salary bonus, for base year 2019 and base year 2020.

The minimum amount to be withdrawn by each beneficiary is one minimum wage. However, depending on the amount of time worked, workers can withdraw BRL 3,000 or more.

It is important to note that even those who have not received the benefit for a while will be entitled to one of the withdrawal modalities. So check out who can receive.

Triple PIS/Pasep withdrawal of up to BRL 3,000

2019 PIS/PASEP allowance

To have access to the 2019 base year salary allowance, the worker must meet the following requirements:

be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

for at least five years; Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Exercised paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019;

Data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

The request of PIS/Pasep late payment can be made at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. However, there are other options to request, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.

Remembering that to access the consultation through the Gov.br portal it is necessary to obtain an account. If you don’t have it, just register informing your full name, date of birth, e-mail and phone number. CPF. The PIS consultation by CPF can also be made through the Service Center, by the number 158.

Salary allowance (base year 2020)

the salary allowance PIS/PASEP, base year 2020, remains undrawn by half a million workers. The federal government began making payments in February this year. However, recipients will be able to withdraw until December 29.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that a total of 561,073 thousand beneficiaries of the program had not yet redeemed the amounts, which is equivalent to a total of R$523.2 million “forgotten”.

Beneficiaries can consult the values ​​through the telephone 158 or through the digital work card. See the step by step:

Download the Digital Work Card application; Access the platform with CPF and gov.br password; When entering the home page, click on “Benefits”; Next, select “Abono Salarial” and check the available information.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

According to government information, about 10 million workers who worked with a formal contract between 1970 and 1988 can have access to the Fund’s Quotas PIS/Pasep. For this group, a total of R$ 23 billion was made available.

It is important to note that the quotas are not related to the payment of the salary bonus PIS/Pasep, released annually. The amount in question is released to the worker once in a lifetime, provided he is eligible.

However, it is important to note that if the worker has died, the right is passed on to his heirs or dependents. The withdrawal deadline will end on June 1, 2025, with no new chances for redemption.

Withdrawal of shares by the holder

If the interested party is the worker, to carry out the withdrawal, it is sufficient to present an official document with a photo and request information about the quotas of the employee. PIS/Pasep. Citizens can go to the CAIXA branch.

Withdrawal of shares by heirs

Finally, if the holder has died, heirs or dependents can receive shares from their patriarchs. For this, it will be necessary to present at a Caixa branch all the documentation that proves the identification of the deceased worker and his/her relationship with him/her, such as:

First, a death certificate and declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension issued by the INSS ;

; Death certificate and the certificate or declaration of a dependent entitled to a death pension;

Court order designating the beneficiaries to the withdrawal;

Finally, public deed of inventory.