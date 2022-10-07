Poliomyelitis is again a problem in Brazil – 10/05/2022 – Drauzio Varella

Sometimes it feels like the world is going backwards. Out of nowhere, a pandemic appears that makes us relive the harshest days of the Spanish flu, a hundred years ago. New infectious diseases do not stop emerging, while those that were on the way to extinction reappear even in developed countries.

The WHO (World Health Organization) considered measles eradicated from Brazil in 2016, when the PNI (National Immunization Program) managed to vaccinate about 95% of children.

The problem is that other countries have not followed suit, and the virus has remained lurking; it was enough for the vaccination rates to drop among us to counterattack. There were more than 8,000 diagnoses in 2020 alone.

In 1989 a child had polio in Paraíba. It was the last case. In 1994, the WHO granted Brazil the certificate of eradication of the disease.

The claim to eradicate infantile paralysis from the world, as we did with smallpox, however, was thwarted by the persistence of the virus in Nigeria and on the fraught border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

As epidemiologists insist, as long as a communicable disease exists in some corner of the world, no country will be safe. So it happened: when we least expected it, a case appeared in Israel, another in the United States, in addition to the isolation of the virus in the sewers of London and New York. With vaccination rates plummeting among us, we’re back in danger.

Polio is caused by a virus (poliovirus) that settles in the nervous system. It is a highly contagious disease that usually affects children under the age of five, 70% of whom will not develop any symptoms. Two to five days after acquiring the virus, only 25% will experience fever, headache, body aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In 1% to 5%, at this stage, a picture of viral meningitis, of variable evolution, will appear.

Typically, one to three weeks after contracting the virus, about five in every thousand infected will experience muscle weakness and paralysis that can affect the muscles of the limbs, breathing, swallowing and speech. This initial condition eventually evolves with irreversible motor sequelae, acute respiratory failure or death.

The virus is easily transmitted through person-to-person contact. The gateway is the mouth. It remains in the throat for one to two weeks. After multiplying in the intestines, it is expelled in the feces for three to six weeks, even if the carrier has no symptoms.

Although it is present in saliva and droplets eliminated when talking, coughing and sneezing, the main form of transmission is through direct contact with feces or food or water contaminated by them.

Those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not completed the vaccination schedule are at risk of contracting the virus, especially when they live in or travel to areas with poor sanitation.

The definitive diagnosis is made by isolating the virus in feces. Genetic tests make it possible to identify the type of poliovirus and from which geographic region it originates. There is no specific treatment.

In recent years, post-polio syndrome has been described. It is a non-infectious condition that sets in 15 to 40 years after the initial infection. It is characterized by weakness in muscles compromised by sequelae, joint pain, physical and mental fatigue. How many women and men with symptoms of this type, installed decades after paralysis, have suffered without medicine being able to identify the cause?

In my childhood, I lived with children who had sequelae of poliomyelitis. They walked with rigid prostheses, which made metallic sounds with every step in the room. To play ball on the sidewalk with us, the boys were only cast as goalkeepers, still out of condescension. Girls had a crisis when they reached puberty.

In the medical course, we had a class in the ward about steel lungs, tube-shaped devices, inside which the child remained lying, with only his head out, while a type of electrically powered bellows increased the pressure inside the tube. to expel air from the lungs and then to shrink and expand the rib cage. Many spent the rest of their days cloistered in these machines.

Are we going to let these tragedies repeat themselves?