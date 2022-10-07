Prolonged use can lead to death, says European agency

Continues after advertising

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) warns of the risks posed by prolonged use and in higher than recommended doses of medicines used to enhance relief from pain that combine codeine (opioid – medicine with potent analgesic and sedative effects) and ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory). According to a statement issued by the agency on Friday, 30, gastrointestinal and kidney damage can be serious, which could lead to the death of the patient.

So at its last monthly meeting, the committee decided to amend the prospectus for drugs that combine codeine and ibuprofen to include a warning of “serious harm, including death, especially when taken for prolonged periods at doses greater than recommended,” he said.

“The committee reviewed several cases of renal toxicity, gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders that have been reported in association with cases of codeine abuse and dependence with ibuprofen combinations, some of which were fatal,” it added.

Medications that combine a opioid (codeine) and a anti-inflammatory (ibuprofen) are used to treat pain, but the committee notes that their repeated use can lead to addiction and abuse due to the codeine component. Medications with both substances are usually indicated for these types of treatments.

When taken at higher than recommended doses or for longer, codeine with ibuprofen can damage the kidneys, preventing them from passing acids from the blood into the urine (renal tubular acidosis). In addition, malfunctioning kidneys can also cause very low levels of potassium in the blood (hypokalemia), which in turn can cause symptoms such as muscle weakness and dizziness.

Therefore, the committee recommended that these two new adverse effects be added to the package insert of drugs sold in European Union countries. “Patients should be advised to consult their physician if they wish to use codeine with ibuprofen for longer than recommended and/or in higher than recommended doses.”

The committee also stated that there are drugs containing codeine with ibuprofen that are sold without a prescription in European countries. In this case, the obligation would be a measure to mitigate the risk of using the combination.

The recommendations, together with the main messages for communication on side effects, were sent to the competent national authorities of the countries of the European Union, who must decide on the need for additional communication at the national level. At the Brazilibuprofen can be sold over-the-counter, codeine needs a prescription to be purchased. / WITH AGENCIES

European agency warns of risk of death from use of ibuprofen and codeine. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Ibuprofen is a drug of the class of anti-inflammatories non-hormonal and is commonly used to reduce symptoms of inflammation, such as pain (mainly), in addition to redness and swelling. “Because of this anti-inflammatory action, it is usually used to reduce mild to moderate pain, in general”, says Pedro Melo Barbosa, neurologist at Saúde Digital at Grupo Fleury.

It is usually indicated for the treatment of headaches, muscle aches, toothaches, migraines or menstrual cramps. Also after surgery.

And codeine? What is it and when is it used?

Codeine is an opioid analgesic, meaning it is a drug in the same class as opium. It acts more on the perception of pain in the body, does not reduce inflammation. It is often used to treat moderate pain when not due to acute inflammation. It is a prodrug of morphine.

When they are used to control chronic pain over a long period, the brain can understand that substances are necessary for survival. As the drugs are administered, the body learns to tolerate the prescribed dose, and more of the drug is needed to relieve pain. This gradual increase can result in dependence. THE Prevention of opioid dependence can be accomplished with the proper prescription of these drugs.

How do you rate the warning from the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee associating long-term use of ibuprofen and codeine with kidney, gastrointestinal, metabolic problems and risk of death?

Obesity specialist, Cid Pitombo warns that ibuprofen is an anti-inflammatory and can have important consequences on the renal, hepatic and gastric systems. “In people with obesity, for example, all the organs involved in these devices are already working at their limit and are affected all the time by substances produced by fat cells. Using anti-inflammatory in a prolonged or excessive way potentiates these harmful effects”, guides the bariatric surgeon.

For Barbosa, both should be used to treat pain for a given time. “Long-term use of anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen can bring some serious side effects, such as kidney failure, gastritis, digestive bleeding, among others. Codeine, on the other hand, can cause chemical dependence, the risk is low, but it is not negligible and increases with dose and prolonged use”, adds the neurologist.

For Ubiracir Lima, advisor to the Federal Council of Chemistry (CFQ), this is an important warning issued by the European agency. “Like Nitrosamines, a possible contaminant that has some toxicity, and is present in some drugs of the “Sartanas” class (valsartana and others) when used for a long time. I believe that through this alert, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) should study preventive measures for the association of ibuprofen with codeine”, he evaluates. Sought, the regulatory agency has not yet positioned itself.

Are they indicated together for potentiating pain relief? And from now on, what’s the precaution?

The combined use of these drugs increases the effectiveness in pain control, but it is important that the use is for a determined time. “Dispensing control mechanisms and periodic medical follow-up are essential for proper use, as they are drugs with a high potential for abuse, considering the prevalence of pain in the general population and the ease of obtaining them”, guides Barbosa.

Initial caution, validated by a medical professional, should be issued for dosages and continued use. “The monitoring of these patients should be more frequent for making specific decisions, especially for observations for signs of kidney and gastrointestinal damage. But, always, before the use of medicines, especially in cases of complementary uses, that the package inserts are read. And of course, always having an indication and follow-up by a medical professional”, adds Lima.

What are the contraindications for use?

“You anti-inflammatories are contraindicated in people with gastritis or gastric ulcer, renal failure and cardiovascular disease. They should be used with caution in the elderly due to the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding”, explains Barbosa.

The main contraindications present in manufacturer’s package inserts are:

– Ibuprofen: In patients with hypersensitivity to active substances. Specifically for ibuprofen, it appears that it should not be used by patients who have been allergic to acetylsalicylic acid or other anti-inflammatory drugs. It is also contraindicated for patients with active peptic ulcer.

“It is important to always tell your doctor about possible heart, heart, kidney, liver or disease that you are presenting to receive careful guidance. Ibuprofen should be prescribed with caution in patients with asthma or allergic conditions, especially when there is a history of bronchospasm”, guides the CFQ advisor.

– Codeine: There is contraindication in cases of diarrhea associated with pseudomembranous colitis caused by cephalosporin, lincomycin or penicillin, in cases of diarrhea caused by poisoning, in cases of respiratory depression, especially in the presence of cyanosis and excessive bronchial secretion.

“In addition, when there is drug dependence, including alcoholism, emotional instability or suicide attempt, conditions in which there is increased intracranial pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, seizure, impaired liver or kidney function, intestinal inflammation, prostatic hypertrophy or obstruction, hypothyroidism, and recent intestinal or urinary tract surgery. In children, newborns and premature babies”, listed Lima.

What is the chemical composition of both?

Also according to Lima, drugs formulated with these APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) may vary between different manufacturers. However, the other components, technically called excipients or non-active ingredients, would not be linked to the pharmacological alert issued by the European agency.

“The chemical structures of the active ingredients themselves, in high doses or prolonged use, frequency of these APIs in the body, could cause unwanted interactions, resulting in those kidney and gastrointestinal damage alerted by the European agency”, adds the associate member of the Brazilian Chemical Society (SBQ). ) and coordinator of the Technical Committee on Pharmaceutical Chemistry and member of the Technical Committee on Sanitizing Products of CRQ IV (SP).