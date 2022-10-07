PTB, Novo, Pros and 12 other parties did not reach barrier clause in 2022 elections, says survey | Elections 2022

In the 2022 elections for the Chamber of Deputies, 15 parties failed to reach the so-called barrier clause, according to an analysis by the Inter-union Department of Parliamentary Advice (Diap), an organization that provides consultancy and studies on the National Congress.

The barrier clause, approved by Congress in 2017, provides for a minimum number of votes that parties must obtain nationally in the election to the Chamber. Since the 2018 elections, the party that did not meet the requirements loses free electoral time and party fund resources.

Progressively, until 2030, the criteria to reach the barrier are getting stricter. In addition, the rule establishes that even those parties that meet the minimum requirements only receive money from the fund in proportion to the bench. That is, whoever elects more deputies, earns more money.

This year, the clause required each party to get at least 2% of valid votes, with a minimum of 1% in nine states. Or to elect at least 11 federal deputies in a third of the federation units.

In Sunday’s vote (2), six parties managed to elect deputies, but did not reach the number of votes nationally required by the rule.

PSC Patriot Solidarity pros Young PTB

The other nine parties did not reach the minimum number of votes and did not elect any name in the Chamber:

PCB PCO PMB PRTB PSTU UP Act A.D PMN

Today, 32 parties are registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and 23 are represented in the Chamber (seven of which are grouped into three party federations). Of these, only 13, including federations, managed to overcome the barrier clause.

Parties that have complied with the barrier clause:

PL PT/PCdoB/PV Federation union Brazil progressives Republicans MDB PSD PSDB/Citizenship Federation PDT PSB PSOL/Network Federation Forward We can

Of the 32 acronyms registered in the TSE, 23 elected deputies, but the number of parties with representation in the Chamber should fall. This is because all parties that did not reach the clause will now need to negotiate mergers or even incorporations with other parties if they want the percentage necessary to obtain financing.

Diap consultant Antonio Augusto Queiroz praised the rule: “This measure was extremely necessary and important because it purifies the Brazilian party framework on the one hand, and on the other, facilitates the governance of those who are elected president of the Republic.”

The idea of ​​the barrier clause is to reduce the number of parties and, thus, improve the functioning of Congress and the country’s governability.

The political scientist at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) Carlos Ranulfo Felix de Melo explains that, with the measure, the operation of the smaller acronyms becomes unfeasible, and the members migrate to other legends.

“Small parties are getting suffocated”, said the expert.

FGV EAESP political scientist Marco Antonio Carvalho Teixeira also sees the implementation of the barrier clause as a decisive factor for this reduction. To explain the effect of the measure, Teixeira cited the situation in Novo:

“The Novo party had eight parliamentarians. Now it’s down to three. With this decrease, the party will no longer be guaranteed to participate in electoral debates, for example.”

In a note, Novo stated that, although it has not reached the barrier clause, the functioning of the acronym “remains the same”.

“We didn’t reach the barrier clause, but its biggest impact is the end of access to the Party and Electoral Fund, which supports the parties. , the functioning of the party remains the same”, pointed out the caption.

The intention, by reducing the number of parties, is to facilitate the governance of the country. In other words, to facilitate the government’s relationship with Congress. In a scenario with many parties in Congress, many of them with repeated ideologies, the government has little room to negotiate with everyone.

Carlos Ranulfo Melo cites the example of the college of leaders, a group in the Chamber that is routinely consulted by the president of the House about the projects to be voted on.