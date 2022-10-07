Public Defender’s Office files lawsuit against lawyer who made video against Nordeste

Lawyer Flávia Moraes, in the center, will respond to the action of the Public Defender’s Office (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) Vinícius Lemos – Special for EM The regional coordination of the Public Defender’s Office in the Triângulo Mineiro filed a public civil action against lawyer Flávia Moraes for collective moral damage. The lawyer from Uberlândia became a national issue for recording a video in which she criticizes northeasterners for the majority of votes in the region for the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In the video, alongside friends, she says that “she will no longer feed those who live on crumbs”.

According to the statement from the Public Defender’s Office made this Thursday (6/10) and signed by the coordinator Evaldo Gonçalves da Cunha, the action of Justice was due to prejudice against residents and people born in the Northeast.

“In a video released, the defendant spreads prejudiced and discriminatory speeches, causing an embarrassment to the Northeastern people of immeasurable magnitude. Thus, the judicial measure aims to repair collective moral damage, in the amount of R$ 100,000.00, to be destined to entities to combat prejudice, racism and xenophobia, in addition to the retraction of offenses through appropriate means “, says the Defender.

Inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin, through social networks, is a crime, with a penalty of up to 5 years of imprisonment, according to Federal Law.

The lawyer video

In the video, lawyer Flávia Moraes is among two other women. The three have glasses with drinks in their hands and, in the background, a song in support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is played. “We who generate jobs, we who pay taxes, do you know what we do? We spend our money there in the Northeast. We won’t do this anymore. Let’s spend money on those who really deserve it. We will no longer feed those who live on crumbs. We are going to spend our money in the Southeast, in the South or outside Brazil”, says Flávia.

Cases of xenophobic criticism of Northeasterners have become common since the end of the counting of votes in the first round on Sunday (2/10). Lula received 12.9 million more votes in the region than the current president, a candidate for reelection.