Putin guarantees that the situation in the annexed territories will “stabilize” – Observer

On the day that Ukraine denounced an attack that killed three in the Zaporijia region, recently annexed by Russia, President Vladimir Putin assured that they are working to stabilize the new territories.

“We work with the assumption that the situation will stabilize so that we can develop these territories smoothly and help you to develop the country in general,” Putin said, quoted by Sky News.

The Russian leader also said that “despite recent tragedies”, Russia has always respected the people and culture of Ukrainea stance that says it contrasts with the way in which Russian culture and language was treated.

The remarks come after, on Wednesday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the Ukrainian regions of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporijia as part of the Russian Federation.

This Thursday, the 225th day of the war in Ukraine, was also marked by the Kremlin’s accusation that President Zelensky “called” for a world war during a speech addressed to think tank Australian Lowy Institute.

Dmitry Peskov criticized Zelensky’s suggestion that NATO should launch preemptive strikes as a way of ensuring that Russia does not use nuclear weapons, according to the RIA news agency.

During the intervention, the Ukrainian leader said he believed that attacks were necessary to exclude the use of nuclear weapons, without however specifying what kind of weapons would be used for this purpose. Zelensky urged the world to show “strength” after the Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

“Russia’s leader is now carefully analyzing the world’s reaction to the fake referendums he organized on Ukrainian soil and the announcement of the annexation of our territory. He is interested in whether it still has potential for climbing. If the world reaction is weak now, Russia will present a new escalation,” he said.