PVC detonates Ceni’s stance in São Paulo: ‘you can’t enter with your head down’

The commentator Paulo Vinicius Coelho, the PVC, detonated the posture of the coach Rogério Ceni in this final stretch of the season for São Paulo. Present at today’s “Exchange of Passes” (6), the journalist did not like the commander’s tone in a press conference after a turnaround victory over América-MG and mentioned the runner-up of the Copa Sudamericana.

Even with the triumph away from home, Ceni reported the difficulty he had to prepare the team for today’s game after the setback in the continental decision: “It’s even difficult for us to motivate ourselves, right? club but above all you are a human being you have bonds and it hurts a lot”.

In addition, after the defeat to Independiente del Valle in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, last Saturday, the coach went straight to the locker room and did not receive the silver medal. At the time, he explained that “there was no reason to celebrate”.

PVC didn’t like Ceni’s attitude in the last Tricolor matches and demanded motivation in this final stretch of Brasileirão. São Paulo is in tenth place, with 40 points, and is fighting for a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

“He can’t go in with his head down. He didn’t go to the field to pick up the players after the defeat against Del Valle. He went to the locker room. He didn’t get the medal. (…) Rogério has extraordinary potential as a coach. Sometimes, it seems that Rogério couldn’t get the player out of his body. As a coach, he can’t say that Aloísio missed a goal. He has to put his head on the pillow and ask ‘where did we go wrong?’ he has extraordinary potential. He can’t not go and get the medal. He can’t go to a press conference to say ‘oh life! Oh bad luck'”, criticized PVC.

PVC also mentioned Ceni’s passage through European football, in order to improve his knowledge as a coach and highlighted that the former goalkeeper should adopt a more energetic stance, motivating the team to seek a spot in Libertadores.

“It’s the role that the fans are expecting from him and it’s the project of a great coach in Brazil for the future. He can’t stick his head under the ground”, he concluded.