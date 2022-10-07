Read the review of Amsterdam, a film with Margot Robbie and Christian Bale

A certain dose of chaos and unpredictability is always an ingredient in the writer-director’s films. David O. Russell. The nervous camera, the fast text, the casting direction that brings out neuroses, all contribute to narratives that, regardless of the theme, come into action in a borderline way. Russell’s validation as an author from The winner (2010), nominated for seven Oscars, has slowed this frenzy in his films ever since.

The most recently, Amsterdamtries to put things into a faster gear and return a sense of urgency to the director’s films, from an intricate plot of death and conspiracy. Christian Bale and John David Washington live two World War I veterans who were saved at the front by a nurse (Margot Robbie) and now, a decade and a half later, they are involved with the death of a US senator in the 1930s, when sectors of power in the US secretly flirt with fascism.

The speed with which we are introduced to the characters at the beginning – especially the eccentric doctor played by Bale, an actor who has become a temperamental extension of Russell on stage in the last ten years – makes it seem that the viewer would be enraptured by the twists and the period characterization. As the plot advances, inspired by historical facts, and its anti-fascist purpose becomes clear, Amsterdam however, he adapts to the virtues of his speech.

On paper, Russell comes up with a thought-provoking idea, sort of fitting a comedy of errors a la Coen brothers in a romanticized register of the period in the manner of the late films of Terrence Malick photographed by Emmanuel Lubezki. Not by chance, the cinematographer of Amsterdam is Lubezki himself, in an unprecedented partnership with Russell. What you see on screen, however, is a comedy of twists that seems to stifle, in the precise calculation of these written twists, that first potential for chaos. Lubezki’s floating style also doesn’t seem ideal for the urgency Russell seeks, even though the montage of Jay Cassidy strive to take the viewer out of their comfort zone, switching camera angles with each cut.

The result is a film that gives up that unpredictability and creative chaos, to protect itself in eccentricity and prestige, as if these two elements were enough to sustain the entire enterprise. Amsterdam is a film satisfied with itself, not only satisfied with the obvious importance of its political theme, but satisfied with the caricatures it puts on the scene, with the boldness of a triumphalist scenography (which blends sinuously in the film with the very aesthetics of fascist triumphalism ), with the faces of its beautiful cast, with Bale’s sinister smile, with the enveloping cadence of Washington’s deep voice, with Robbie’s slight neck movements. The part in which the three of them keep repeating the name of the film in close-up – the climax of self-congratulation – may seem only laughable to those who reach the end of Amsterdam without getting too involved with what the film proposed.