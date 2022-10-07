Renault (Sandero) Stepway wins unprecedented version 1.0

New version is almost identical to the similar 1.6, with the exception of the wheels, which are in steel with hubcaps Photo: Rodolfo Buhrer/La Imagem/Renault/Disclosure

The Renault Stepway, which was originally the adventurous version of the Sandero, gained the status of its own model from the 2020 line onwards. In fact, the second only differs from the high suspension and the bumpers with a more “stubby” design, since is the result of exactly the same project. Anyway, the case is that the manufacturer started to treat them as separate products. And now the first one will be extinct.

The Renault Stepway, which until now was always equipped with a 1.6 engine, gained an unprecedented 1.0 version, which, in turn, will replace the Sandero 1.0 S Edition. As this was the only “root Sandero” configuration still manufactured, only the adventurous model will remain on the market.

Anyway, the case is that the 1.0 engine now equips the entry-level Zen version of the Renault Stepway. It costs R$77,990 and, according to the manufacturer, is already on sale in the dealership network. The Zen 1.6 and Iconic 1.6 CVT options remain in the range. Check the prices of the entire line:

Renault Stepway versions prices Zen 1.0 (MT5) BRL 77,990 Zen 1.6 (MT5) BRL 98,090 Iconic 1.6 (CVT) BRL 109,490

The 1.0-litre engine of the Renault Stepway Zen is, of course, the same as the S-Edition version of the Sandero. With three cylinders and 12 valves, it develops 82cv of power with ethanol and 79cv with gasoline, in addition to 10.7kgfm of torque with the first fuel and 10.5kgfm with the second. With this engine, the transmission is always a five-speed manual.

Renault Stepway 1.0 equipment

Among the equipment, the Renault Stepway 1.0 comes as standard with air conditioning, electro-hydraulic steering, electric front windows, electric door locks and trunk opening, rear parking sensors and fog lights. The package of safety items brings four airbags (two front and two side), in addition to ABS brakes.

The multimedia center that Renault calls the Media Evolution is also standard equipment on the Stepway 1.0, along with four speakers. This system uses Android Auto and Apple Carplay technology, allowing you to use Spotify, Waze, Google Maps (Android Auto) and Whatsapp audio on the seven-inch screen.

Visually, the new version is almost identical to the similar ones with a 1.6 engine, with the exception of the wheels: the entry version gives up the light-alloy set, which gives way to a 15-inch set in steel, with hubcaps. However, the smoked lanterns, roof racks and bumper inserts were kept.

Brief history of the Renault Sandero

The launch of the Renault Sandero in Brazil took place at the end of 2007, and the range gained the adventurous Stepway version the following year. In 2011, the range underwent a discreet restyling, which mainly changed the front and interior.

The second generation debuted in Brazil in mid-2014, with an entirely new body and a redesigned interior, but keeping the same platform. In 2015, the sports version RS, with a 2.0 engine, hit the market. The model gained new 1.0 and 1.6 thrusters the following year. Renault applied a last restyling to the hatch in 2019, exactly when it started to separate the Sandero and Stepway ranges.

The downfall of the range began in December 2011, when the RS was discontinued with a special farewell series, called Finale. Now, it was Sandero’s turn: the S-Edition version remains on Renault’s commercial website while dealership supplies last. The Stepway will remain as it is until 2024, when the brand will launch a new compact crossover.

