Renault Stepway 1.0 arrives from R$ 77,990

Already available in Zen and Iconic versions, both with 1.6 SCe (H4M) engine, the Renault Stepway now adds the Zen version with 1.0 SCe (B4D) engine and with a suggested price of R$ 77,990.

Renault’s adventurous hatch expands the range, while a faded Sandero still remains an “image car”, missing out on the special S Edition series.

With three cylinders, the B4D has 12V and delivers up to 82 horsepower with 10.5 kgfm, working with a five-speed mechanical gearbox, with a Start&Stop system for automatic engine shutdown.

Fueled by gasoline, the Stepway 1.0 does 13 km/l in the city and 13.7 km/l on the highway, while with ethanol, it does not exceed 9.3 km/l, both in the city and on the highway.

In the Zen version, the Stepway 1.0 offers air conditioning, electro-hydraulic steering, four airbags, Isofix, seat and steering wheel height adjustments, on-board computer, alarm, front electric windows with “one touch”, electric locks, knife key , 15-inch wheels, fog lights, Media Evolution multimedia, four speakers and parking sensor.

In Media Evolution multimedia, with a 7-inch touchscreen, the Renault Stepway 1.0 has projection for Android Auto and Apple Carplay, thus allowing you to use Spotify, Waze, Google Maps (Android Auto) and WhatsApp audio apps.

With 320 liters in the trunk, the Renault Stepway 1.0 comes in Glacier white, Étoile silver, Nacré black, Vivo red and Cassiopée grey.

Made on Renault’s B0 platform, the Stepway became a model after a long time being the adventurous version of the Sandero, which arrived in the Brazilian market with the mission of selling well, replicating the success of the Logan.

Having evolved into a second generation, still with the same low-cost base, the Stepway received local improvements to remain in evidence, ranging from the Easy-R automatic transmission to the DP0 four-speed automatic gearbox, sister of the controversial AL4. from Peugeot-Citroen.

Then the Stepway took on a good update and today it took on the CVT Xtronic box in the Iconic version. The K4M engine was replaced by the original Nissan H4M.

Renault Stepway 1.0 2023 – Photo gallery