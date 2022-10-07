Rival Manchester City fans call for Haaland to leave the club; understand the reason

Manchester City’s rival fans want Haaland, the big name in Guardiola’s team at the moment and the main player in European football, to leave Manchester City. That’s right, a petition was started on the web for the player to leave England for a very peculiar reason.

The reason, then, would be the great quality that Haaland has. The striker is the current top scorer in both the Premier League and the Champions League and as a result rival fans of the Manchester blue club have created a web petition for Haaland to leave the club. The joke is that Haaland is too good at football.

“It’s just not fair. We can make a change. Now is the time for us people to act”says the petition.

It is true that all this is just a joke by rival Manchester City fans and Haaland, in turn, should stay in Manchester for a long time, since his current contract runs until the year 2027 and its value is 150 euros. millions of euros.

Haaland

With Manchester City’s colors, Haaland has scored 19 goals in just 12 games.