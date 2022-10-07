Royal Family: King Charles III has nicknamed Meghan Markle. Find out which one it is!

Meghan Markle got a rather curious nickname from her father-in-law, King Charles III. According to the book “The New Royals” by royal expert Kate Nicholl, the monarch called his daughter-in-law “tungsten”. It is worth remembering that, since 2020, when the actress and Prince Harry renounced royal duties and privileges, their relationship with the monarchy is not the best and may even be left for the couple’s children.

Despite the name causing strangeness, it is an affectionate nickname. Tungsten is a gray metal known for its ability to resist corrosion. It is present in various everyday items, such as pens and lamps. “Charles reportedly nicknamed his daughter-in-law ‘tungsten’ because of her toughness and resilience“, explained Kate.

MEGHAN MARKLE GETS A NICKNAME AFTER HAVING OUTSTANDING AT A REAL EVENT

Still according to the royal expert, Meghan gained the nickname after participating in the first Royal Foundation Forum, a philanthropic initiative of the monarchy.. The event took place in February 2018, just under three months before the actress’ wedding to Harry.

“Meghan was the star of the foursome [Harry, Príncipe William e Kate Middleton também compareceram ao evento]. She was polite, passionate and funny, using all her TV skills to present her case. This was a moment of awakening for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, confident and capable.”