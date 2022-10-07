Ruy Castro is elected to the Brazilian Academy of Letters | Rio de Janeiro

Share on WhatsApp

The future new immortal received 32 votes, among the 35 academics who participated, in person or by letter.

Castro began his professional career as a reporter in 1967, at Correio da Manhã, in Rio. He passed through major vehicles in the Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo press before dedicating himself to a career as a writer and columnist, starting in the 1990s.

He is the author of biographies such as those of Garrincha (“A Solitary Star”), Nelson Rodrigues (“The Pornographic Angel”) and Carmen Miranda (“Carmen: a biography”).

He also wrote historical reconstruction books on samba-canção, bossa nova (“Chega de Saudade”), Ipanema (“She is carioca”) and Flamengo (“The red and the black”). In 2022, she received the Machado de Assis award from the Brazilian Academy of Letters.

Rouanet died in July, aged 88, from advanced Parkinson’s syndrome.

Before him, Chair 13 occupied: Francisco de Assis Barbosa, Augusto Meyer, Hélio Lobo, Sousa Bandeira, Martins Júnior, Francisco de Castro, Visconde de Taunay and Francisco Otaviano.