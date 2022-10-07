Santander leaves the top 5 of the largest banks in the country after BC change

The Central Bank adopted a new method to measure the concentration of the financial system, now considering only the four largest institutions.

The BC (Central Bank) adopted a new methodology to measure the concentration of the financial system, considering the four largest institutions, which were previously five. Due to the new method, the Santander has been removed from the group.

According to the monetary authority, the four largest institutions are Cashier, Bank of Brazil, Bradesco and Itau. “The RC4 [quatro maiores bancos] measures the degree of concentration through the sum of the shares of the four largest financial institutions in a given market”, specified the text.

The information can be found in the Banking Economy Report (REB), with data for 2021, released this Thursday (06).

fall in institutions

The largest five financial institutions accumulated 78.1% of the credit market in the banking segment in 2021, according to data released in the REB of the Central Bank this Thursday, there was a drop of 0.5 percentage point compared to last year. The percentage has continued to fall since 2018.

Including the non-banking segment (fintechs, cooperatives and finance companies), the largest represented 67.9% of credit operations, 0.6% less than in 2020.

Considering deposits, the group accumulated 75.9% in the banking segment and 70% in the non-banking segment. The total assets of the five largest institutions corresponded to 74.9% of the total banking segment and 65.2% of the non-banking segment.

Banking sector profit in 2021

The banking sector achieved a profit of BRL 132 billion in 2021, 49% higher than in 2020 and 10% above the value observed in 2019. The Return on Equity (ROE) was 15%.

According to the BC, the increase in financial data concerns the increase in the interest margin, the sector’s efficiency gains and the reduction of expenses with provisions – financial reserves for unstable moments.

In the month of February alone, the 4 largest banks in the country, mentioned above, had a net profit of R$ 90 billion.

