São Paulo is the most expensive Brazilian capital to buy residential property; see full ranking

Sao Paulo is the capital with the highest average selling price of residential real estate in September 2022, according to the FipeZAP+ Indexreleased this Thursday, 6th. The average value was R$ 10,055/m², the second most expensive in the general ranking, behind only Balneario Camboriu (SC)where the square meter costs, on average, R$10,741.
Third in the overall ranking is the Rio de Janeiro, which charges an average of R$9,843 per square meter. After Itapema (SC), in fourth place, are Vitória (ES) (R$ 9,794/m²) and Florianópolis (SC) (R$ 9,311/m²), in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
The FipeZAP+ Residential Sale Index, developed in partnership by Fipe and ZAP+, tracks the average price of finished apartments in 50 Brazilian cities, based on advertisements on the Internet. The weighted average of all cities was R$ 8,214 per square meter.
Check the complete ranking of the average sale price of residential properties (per m²) in September
- Balneário Camboriú (SC): BRL 10,741
- São Paulo (SP): BRL 10,055
- Rio de Janeiro (RJ): BRL 9,843
- Itapema (SC): BRL 9,810
- Vitória (ES): R$ 9,794
- Florianópolis (SC): BRL 9,311
- Itajaí (SC): BRL 8,988
- Brasília (DF): BRL 8,780
- Curitiba (PR): BRL 8,315
- Barueri (SP): BRL 8,153
- Belo Horizonte (MG): R$ 7,551
- São Caetano do Sul (SP): R$ 7,244
- Vila Velha (ES): R$ 7,173
- Recife (PE): R$ 6,945
- Maceió (AL): BRL 6,885
- Niterói (RJ): BRL 6,769
- Fortaleza (CE): R$ 6,724
- Osasco (SP): BRL 6,576
- Porto Alegre (RS): R$ 6,469
- São José dos Campos (SP): R$ 6,413
- Santo André (SP): R$ 6,231
- Manaus (AM): BRL 5,917
- Goiânia (GO): BRL 5,898
- Santos (SP): BRL 5,805
- Joinville (SC): BRL 5,793
- São José (SC): BRL 5,769
- Diadem (SP): BRL 5,767
- Salvador (BA): BRL 5,685
- Guarulhos (SP): BRL 5,619
- Campinas (SP): R$ 5,615
- Guarujá (SP): BRL 5,515
- São Bernardo do Campo (SP): BRL 5,502
- João Pessoa (PB): R$ 5,348
- Blumenau (SC): BRL 5,233
- Campo Grande (MS): R$ 4,950
- Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE): BRL 4,922
- Praia Grande (SP): R$ 4,905
- Canoes (RS): BRL 4,892
- Caxias do Sul (RS): BRL 4,862
- Santa Maria (RS): R$ 4,844
- São José do Rio Preto (SP): R$ 4,459
- Novo Hamburgo (RS): BRL 4,425
- Ribeirão Preto (SP): BRL 4,314
- Londrina (PR): BRL 4,297
- São Leopoldo (RS): BRL 4,292
- Count (MG): R$ 4,278
- São José dos Pinhais (PR): BRL 4,212
- São Vicente (SP): R$ 4,132
- Pelotas (RS): BRL 4,058
- Betim (MG): BRL 3,420
Compared with the previous month, home sales prices increased by 0.6% in September. The result was above the General Price Index – Market, which showed a deflation of 0.95%, and the IPCA-15, the preview of consumer inflation, which fell by 0.37%.
Among the 50 cities monitored by the index, 48 registered nominal and real increases in sales prices, including all 16 capitals included in the index. Manaus (+2.08%); Goiania (+1.30%); Maceió (+1.21%) and Belo Horizonte (+1.01%) were the ones that presented the greatest variation between the capitals.
Variation in the average sale price of residential property in the capitals in September
- Manaus: +2.08%
- Goiania: +1.30%
- Maceió: +1.21%
- Belo Horizonte: +1.01%
- Florianopolis: +0.91%
- Win: +0.89%
- Recife: +0.82%
- João Pessoa: +0.66%
- São Paulo: +0.63%
- Brasilia: +0.62%
- Salvador: +0.46%
- Stronghold: +0.42%
- Curitiba: +0.33%
- Porto Alegre: +0.20%
- Rio de Janeiro: +0.19%
- Campo Grande: +0.04%