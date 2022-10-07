São Paulo is the most expensive Brazilian capital to buy residential property; see full ranking

Sao Paulo is the capital with the highest average selling price of residential real estate in September 2022, according to the FipeZAP+ Indexreleased this Thursday, 6th. The average value was R$ 10,055/m², the second most expensive in the general ranking, behind only Balneario Camboriu (SC)where the square meter costs, on average, R$10,741.

Third in the overall ranking is the Rio de Janeiro, which charges an average of R$9,843 per square meter. After Itapema (SC), in fourth place, are Vitória (ES) (R$ 9,794/m²) and Florianópolis (SC) (R$ 9,311/m²), in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

The FipeZAP+ Residential Sale Index, developed in partnership by Fipe and ZAP+, tracks the average price of finished apartments in 50 Brazilian cities, based on advertisements on the Internet. The weighted average of all cities was R$ 8,214 per square meter.

Check the complete ranking of the average sale price of residential properties (per m²) in September

  1. Balneário Camboriú (SC): BRL 10,741
  2. São Paulo (SP): BRL 10,055
  3. Rio de Janeiro (RJ): BRL 9,843
  4. Itapema (SC): BRL 9,810
  5. Vitória (ES): R$ 9,794
  6. Florianópolis (SC): BRL 9,311
  7. Itajaí (SC): BRL 8,988
  8. Brasília (DF): BRL 8,780
  9. Curitiba (PR): BRL 8,315
  10. Barueri (SP): BRL 8,153
  11. Belo Horizonte (MG): R$ 7,551
  12. São Caetano do Sul (SP): R$ 7,244
  13. Vila Velha (ES): R$ 7,173
  14. Recife (PE): R$ 6,945
  15. Maceió (AL): BRL 6,885
  16. Niterói (RJ): BRL 6,769
  17. Fortaleza (CE): R$ 6,724
  18. Osasco (SP): BRL 6,576
  19. Porto Alegre (RS): R$ 6,469
  20. São José dos Campos (SP): R$ 6,413
  21. Santo André (SP): R$ 6,231
  22. Manaus (AM): BRL 5,917
  23. Goiânia (GO): BRL 5,898
  24. Santos (SP): BRL 5,805
  25. Joinville (SC): BRL 5,793
  26. São José (SC): BRL 5,769
  27. Diadem (SP): BRL 5,767
  28. Salvador (BA): BRL 5,685
  29. Guarulhos (SP): BRL 5,619
  30. Campinas (SP): R$ 5,615
  31. Guarujá (SP): BRL 5,515
  32. São Bernardo do Campo (SP): BRL 5,502
  33. João Pessoa (PB): R$ 5,348
  34. Blumenau (SC): BRL 5,233
  35. Campo Grande (MS): R$ 4,950
  36. Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE): BRL 4,922
  37. Praia Grande (SP): R$ 4,905
  38. Canoes (RS): BRL 4,892
  39. Caxias do Sul (RS): BRL 4,862
  40. Santa Maria (RS): R$ 4,844
  41. São José do Rio Preto (SP): R$ 4,459
  42. Novo Hamburgo (RS): BRL 4,425
  43. Ribeirão Preto (SP): BRL 4,314
  44. Londrina (PR): BRL 4,297
  45. São Leopoldo (RS): BRL 4,292
  46. Count (MG): R$ 4,278
  47. São José dos Pinhais (PR): BRL 4,212
  48. São Vicente (SP): R$ 4,132
  49. Pelotas (RS): BRL 4,058
  50. Betim (MG): BRL 3,420

Compared with the previous month, home sales prices increased by 0.6% in September. The result was above the General Price Index – Market, which showed a deflation of 0.95%, and the IPCA-15, the preview of consumer inflation, which fell by 0.37%.

Among the 50 cities monitored by the index, 48 registered nominal and real increases in sales prices, including all 16 capitals included in the index. Manaus (+2.08%); Goiania (+1.30%); Maceió (+1.21%) and Belo Horizonte (+1.01%) were the ones that presented the greatest variation between the capitals.

Variation in the average sale price of residential property in the capitals in September

  1. Manaus: +2.08%
  2. Goiania: +1.30%
  3. Maceió: +1.21%
  4. Belo Horizonte: +1.01%
  5. Florianopolis: +0.91%
  6. Win: +0.89%
  7. Recife: +0.82%
  8. João Pessoa: +0.66%
  9. São Paulo: +0.63%
  10. Brasilia: +0.62%
  11. Salvador: +0.46%
  12. Stronghold: +0.42%
  13. Curitiba: +0.33%
  14. Porto Alegre: +0.20%
  15. Rio de Janeiro: +0.19%
  16. Campo Grande: +0.04%

