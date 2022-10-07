São Paulo is the most expensive Brazilian capital to buy residential property; see full ranking

Continues after advertising

Sao Paulo is the capital with the highest average selling price of residential real estate in September 2022, according to the FipeZAP+ Indexreleased this Thursday, 6th. The average value was R$ 10,055/m², the second most expensive in the general ranking, behind only Balneario Camboriu (SC)where the square meter costs, on average, R$10,741.

Third in the overall ranking is the Rio de Janeiro, which charges an average of R$9,843 per square meter. After Itapema (SC), in fourth place, are Vitória (ES) (R$ 9,794/m²) and Florianópolis (SC) (R$ 9,311/m²), in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

São Paulo is the capital with the highest average property sales price, at R$10,055/m² Photograph: Nilton Fukuda/Estadão

The FipeZAP+ Residential Sale Index, developed in partnership by Fipe and ZAP+, tracks the average price of finished apartments in 50 Brazilian cities, based on advertisements on the Internet. The weighted average of all cities was R$ 8,214 per square meter.

Check the complete ranking of the average sale price of residential properties (per m²) in September

Balneário Camboriú (SC): BRL 10,741 São Paulo (SP): BRL 10,055 Rio de Janeiro (RJ): BRL 9,843 Itapema (SC): BRL 9,810 Vitória (ES): R$ 9,794 Florianópolis (SC): BRL 9,311 Itajaí (SC): BRL 8,988 Brasília (DF): BRL 8,780 Curitiba (PR): BRL 8,315 Barueri (SP): BRL 8,153 Belo Horizonte (MG): R$ 7,551 São Caetano do Sul (SP): R$ 7,244 Vila Velha (ES): R$ 7,173 Recife (PE): R$ 6,945 Maceió (AL): BRL 6,885 Niterói (RJ): BRL 6,769 Fortaleza (CE): R$ 6,724 Osasco (SP): BRL 6,576 Porto Alegre (RS): R$ 6,469 São José dos Campos (SP): R$ 6,413 Santo André (SP): R$ 6,231 Manaus (AM): BRL 5,917 Goiânia (GO): BRL 5,898 Santos (SP): BRL 5,805 Joinville (SC): BRL 5,793 São José (SC): BRL 5,769 Diadem (SP): BRL 5,767 Salvador (BA): BRL 5,685 Guarulhos (SP): BRL 5,619 Campinas (SP): R$ 5,615 Guarujá (SP): BRL 5,515 São Bernardo do Campo (SP): BRL 5,502 João Pessoa (PB): R$ 5,348 Blumenau (SC): BRL 5,233 Campo Grande (MS): R$ 4,950 Jaboatão dos Guararapes (PE): BRL 4,922 Praia Grande (SP): R$ 4,905 Canoes (RS): BRL 4,892 Caxias do Sul (RS): BRL 4,862 Santa Maria (RS): R$ 4,844 São José do Rio Preto (SP): R$ 4,459 Novo Hamburgo (RS): BRL 4,425 Ribeirão Preto (SP): BRL 4,314 Londrina (PR): BRL 4,297 São Leopoldo (RS): BRL 4,292 Count (MG): R$ 4,278 São José dos Pinhais (PR): BRL 4,212 São Vicente (SP): R$ 4,132 Pelotas (RS): BRL 4,058 Betim (MG): BRL 3,420

Continues after advertising

Compared with the previous month, home sales prices increased by 0.6% in September. The result was above the General Price Index – Market, which showed a deflation of 0.95%, and the IPCA-15, the preview of consumer inflation, which fell by 0.37%.

Among the 50 cities monitored by the index, 48 registered nominal and real increases in sales prices, including all 16 capitals included in the index. Manaus (+2.08%); Goiania (+1.30%); Maceió (+1.21%) and Belo Horizonte (+1.01%) were the ones that presented the greatest variation between the capitals.

Variation in the average sale price of residential property in the capitals in September