São Paulo turns over América-MG with a goal at the end and recovers from the defeat in the South American

O Sao Paulo achieved a great result this Thursday by beating América-MG by 2-1, at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The victory recovers the team led by coach Rogério Ceni from the defeat in the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, last Saturday, in Argentina.

Now with 40 points, São Paulo has risen to 10th place and continues to fight for a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. As the Brasileirão will have a G8 for the continental competition, the difference to the eighth place, currently América-MG itself, is two points. Rival that can be overcome because Tricolor has one less game – against Coritiba, at home, scheduled for the next 20th.

For the 31st round, the two teams will play this Sunday. At 4 pm (Brasília time), São Paulo will host Botafogo, at the Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo. Later, at 6 pm, América-MG will be at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, to face Fluminense.

The game – In a match with both teams needing points to reach their classification goals for continental competitions, the first half was full of movement, but also with mistakes. Both goals came when the defenses failed.

The first of them was from the São Paulo defense. At nine minutes, Igor Vinícius lost the ball to Alê, who rolled it to Aloísio in the middle, on the right. The attacker dominated alone, cleared for the right leg and hit low. Goalkeeper Felipe Alves jumped in the corner, but the ball passed between his hands, hit the right post and went into the goal.

Nervous with the disadvantage, América-MG had more chances, including one with the Uruguayan striker Mastriani, and São Paulo almost had one less player before the break. Calleri elbowed defender Ricardo Silva, but the referee only gave the yellow card.

The Argentine redeemed himself shortly afterwards. In the 33rd minute, now in a failure by América-MG’s defense, Luciano received it at the entrance of the area and made the pass to Calleri inside the area, on the right, free of marking. The striker hit the goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, the ball hit the post and went in.

In the second half, the game remained busy, with chances for both sides. Early on, São Paulo had a goal disallowed after the ball hit Luciano’s arm before the striker’s kick. And created good chances with Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri.

Concerned with São Paulo’s dominance in the first minutes, coach Vagner Mancini decided to make three substitutions at once. And the entries of the sides Marlon and Arthur and the striker Matheusinho had an effect, as América-MG balanced the actions and started to create their opportunities. In the best of them, in the 13th minute, Juninho crossed on the right wing, Mastriani climbed higher than Rafinha and headed. Felipe Alves palmed in for a corner.

Later, it was Rogério Ceni’s turn to make his changes, which soon had a positive effect. São Paulo had good opportunities, like one from Miranda, in the 41st minute, which Matheus Cavichioli saved with his left foot. And he was rewarded at 45 with Alisson’s header.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 1 x 2 SÃO PAULO

Place: Independência Stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: September 06, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 20 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC) and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (FIfa-AL)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Income: Not available

Public: Not available

yellow cards: Jonas Neves (physical trainer), Aloísio and Danilo Avelar (América-MG); Alisson, Miranda, Pablo Maia and Calleri (São Paulo)

goals:

AMERICA-MG: Aloísio (at 9min of the 1st half)

SAO PAULO: Calleri (at 33min of the 1st half) and Alisson (at 45min of the 2nd half)

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Arthur), Ricardo Silva, Eder and Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê (Benítez); Aloísio (Matheusinho), Mastriani (Wellington Paulista) and Everaldo.

Technician: Vagner Mancini

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Miranda and Léo, Igor Vinícius (Alisson), Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes), Patrick (Marcos Guilherme) and Reinaldo (Wellington); Luciano (André Anderson) and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

