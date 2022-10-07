Savings has an outflow of R$ 5.9 billion in September

This is the 4th month in a row that the monthly balance is negative; in the year, there was a withdrawal of R$ 91 billion

The Savings Account registered a net outflow of R$ 5.9 billion in September. This was the 4th month in a row that the monthly balance was negative. The BC (Central Bank) released the result this Thursday (6.Oct.2022). Here is the full report (92 KB).

The monthly savings balance is made up of deposits minus redemptions. The September withdrawal is the result of R$ 308.7 billion placed in savings against the withdrawal of R$ 314.6 billion.

The September result was the 8th withdrawal of funds in 2022. Deposits only exceeded redemptions in May this year.

In September 2021, there was a net outflow of R$ 7.7 billion in the Caderneta.

The net redemption of funds was also a record accumulated from January to September. It totaled BRL 91.07 billion.

Savings had R$992.4 billion in investment stock in September. It increased in relation to August due to profitability, which allowed gains of R$ 6.5 billion, surpassing the net outflow of R$ 5.9 billion.

Until December 2021, Savings earned 70% of the Selic rate (basic interest in the economy). Since then, the investment has started to yield the equivalent of the TR (reference rate) plus 6.17% per year, because the Selic has returned to above 8.5% per year.

Currently, basic interest is at 13.75% per annum. The Central Bank said it will remain at this level for a long time. The president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, said that, with the reduction of interest in June 2023, the BC achieves the objectives of bringing inflation to the targets of 3.25% in 2023 and 3% in 2024.

In September, the Caderneta yielded 0.68%, as shown by the Power 360. In the year, the profitability of Savings resulted in gains of R$ 52.9 billion.