Savings withdrawals exceed deposits by R$ 5.9 billion in September, says BC | Economy

The Central Bank reported this Thursday (7) that withdrawals from savings accounts exceeded deposits by R$ 5.9 billion in September this year.

Altogether, according to the institution:

deposits totaled R$308.7 billion; and

withdrawals, R$ 314.6 billion.

Therefore, net outflow (difference between withdrawals and deposits) was R$5.9 billion. When deposits exceed withdrawals, there is a net inflow of funds into the savings account.

The net outflow of funds represents the second largest in the historical series for the months of September, second only to September 2021, when the outflow was R$7.7 billion.

The series started in 1995 and is maintained by the Central Bank. The values ​​are nominal, that is, without updating for inflation.

Also according to BC data, in the year, Withdrawals from savings accounts exceeded deposits by R$91.1 billion.

This is the highest value of the historical series for the period. The figure surpasses the previous record, registered in the first nine months of 2015, when R$ 53.8 billion net was withdrawn from savings.

Throughout this year, savings had only one month with more inflows than outflows.

Net funding from savings in 2022 In R$ billion (nominal and rounded values) Source: Central Bank

The high outflow of resources from savings in 2022 coincides with inflation, which reached double digits and only started to fall from July this year, driven by measures to reduce taxes on fuel and electricity.

Even so, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, accumulates a high of 4.39% from January to August. In the last 12 months, the increase is 8.73%. September inflation will be released next week by the IBGE.

Another factor that can help explain the outflow of funds from savings is the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic. The rate is at 13.75% per annum, the highest basic interest rate since December 2016.

As a result, the traditional savings account continues with the yield locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate), losing to other fixed income applications.