see the last updated partial and find out who leaves today (06/10)

This Thursday (6) it will be revealed who will be the next eliminated from The Farm 2022. Deborah Albuquerque, Rosiane Pinheiro and Tiago Ramos vying for the public vote to remain on the reality show. Check out the updated part of the UOL poll that points out who, among the three, is most at risk of being eliminated.

In the update made at 21:57, Tiago Ramos remains with the public’s preference with 36.26% of the votes. Deborah and Rosiane continue to compete fiercely for third and second place. The dancer has 32.32% and the ex-Ronaldinha is right behind with 31.42% and is, for now, who is most likely to leave A Fazenda 2022, according to the poll.

Official voting takes place on the program’s website, on the R7 portal. The public can vote, as many times as they want, for who they want to remain on the reality show. The UOL poll has no relation to the official result of the program and serves only as a preliminary survey.

formation of the roça

The formation of the roça took place last Tuesday (4th) and began with André Marinho revealing the green power he had gained from Iran Malfitano, winner of the fire test on Sunday (2). Exchange a bay pawn for a headquarters pawn”, was the advantage he received. the pawn switched Bárbara Borges by Deborah Albuquerque.

Vini Buttel, Farmer of the Week sent Alex to the hot seat. After the house vote, which focused on Tiago Ramos and Shayan, Iran revealed the power of the black parchment: “Choose an option: your vote will have a weight of two or you will not vote, but you will win a prize of R$ 5 thousand”.

The actor chose to give a double vote to Tiago, who ended up becoming the most voted. The model had the right to pull someone from the stall to the hot seat and chose Deborah. Rosiane Pinheiro was the last in the remaining one and occupied the fourth spot for the roça.

The dancer had the power to veto one of the nominees from participating in the farmer’s test and chose Deborah.

Farmer’s Test

The dynamic performed on the night of this Wednesday (5), live, consisted of putting ten rubber ducks in a lake.

Pedestrians should pick up the ducklings and take them to the lake via a toboggan. After the rubber pieces were already in the lake, players had to shoot jets with a water pump to make them move across the lake and across it.

The last duckling was locked. To release it, the pawns disputed a panel of luck. The race had to be restarted twice because part of the scenery broke and needed to be replaced. In the end, Alex ended up doing better and was the big winner, becoming the farmer of the week and escaping the farm.

