See the penultimate partial of the poll A Fazenda 2022 updated now and find out who leaves

Follows the dispute for this week’s roça in The Farm 2022. Deborah Albuquerque, Rosiane Pinheiro and Tiago Ramos vying for the public vote to remain on the reality show. Check out the new partial update of the UOL poll that points out who is most likely to be eliminated of the week.

Who leaves the farm today

In the update made at 19:33, Tiago Ramos remains with the public’s preference with 37.19% of the votes. Deobrah and Rosiane continue in a vote-by-vote contest for third and second place. The dancer has 32.85% and the ex-ronaldinha is right behind with 29.96% and is, for now, who is most likely to leave A Fazenda 2022, according to the poll.

Official voting takes place on the program’s website, on the R7 portal. The public can vote, as many times as they want, for who they want to remain on the reality show. The UOL poll has no relation to the official result of the program and serves only as a preliminary survey.

Farmer’s Test

Alex Gallete, Tiago Ramos and Rosiane Pinheiro competed in the farmer of the week race. Deborah Albuquerque was vetoed from the test by Rosi. The dynamic performed on the night of this Wednesday (5), live, consisted of placing 10 rubber ducks in a lake.

Click here and press the button “ Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

Pedestrians should pick up the ducklings and take them to the lake via a toboggan. After the rubber pieces were already in the lake, players had to shoot jets with a water pump to make them move across the lake and across it.

What did you think? follow @mixmebrasil on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here

The last duckling was locked. To release it, the pawns disputed a panel of luck. The race had to be restarted twice because part of the scenery broke and needed to be replaced. In the end, Alex ended up doing better and was the big winner, becoming the farmer of the week and escaping the farm. Formation of the Roça The formation of the field began with André Marinho revealing the green power he had gained from Iran Malfitano, winner of the fire test on Sunday (2). Exchange a bay pawn for a headquarters pawn”, was the advantage he received. the pawn switched Bárbara Borges by Deborah Albuquerque. Vini Buttel, Farmer of the Week sent Alex to the hot seat. After the house vote, which focused on Tiago Ramos and Shayan, Iran Malfitano chose to give a double vote to Tiago, who ended up becoming the most voted. The model had the right to pull someone from the stall to the hot seat and chose Deborah. Rosiane Pinheiro was the last in the remaining one and occupied the fourth spot for the roça. She chose to veto Deborah from the farmer’s test. Thus, the field of the week was defined between Deborah, Rosi and Tiago.