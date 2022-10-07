see which foods lower cholesterol

Cholesterol is a type of lipid produced in our bodyand when at normal levels, it performs functions of great importance for the proper functioning of the organism.

However, when the bad cholesterol (LDL) is above acceptable levels, the accumulation of this fat can lead to clogged arterieswhich may lead to the cardiovascular diseasessuch as hypertension, heart attack and stroke.

THE foodtogether with lifestyle, is one of the main factors to be worked on in the search for those who want to reduce high levels of LDL cholesterol.

What foods lower cholesterol?

THE nutritionist Lígia Barros, tutor of the nutrition course at the Faculdade de Saúde de Pernambuco (FPS), explains that a healthy diet with natural food is paramount for the lowering of cholesterol levels.

“the consumption of food sources of fibersuch as oatmeal, flaxseed, fruits, vegetables and legumes such as beans and chickpeas.”, he commented.

Fish and nuts are also great allies in reducing cholesterol, “these foods have what we call polyunsaturated fats“, said Ligia.

polyunsaturated fats help control blood cholesterol levels. In addition, they are also rich in essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and 6).

Although many people look for an alternative in teas to reduce cholesterol, the nutritionist says that the drinks have no major impact on lowering cholesterol high.

“The use of teas can be an important strategy to increase the consumption of liquids and many have effects for digestion, but do not have a direct impact on the reduction of hypercholesterolemia”, said Lígia.

Change in lifestyle

The nutritionist also emphasizes that only the change in food is not enough to reduce high blood cholesterol levels.

“The fight against the increase in cholesterol needs not only a change in the diet, but in the lifestyle as a whole, aligned with the practice of physical activity”, pointed out Lígia Barros.