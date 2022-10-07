Shame? They speak openly about HIV to raise awareness and help – 10/06/2022

In the world, about 38.4 million people live with HIV, according to the latest data released by Unaids, the UN (United Nations) program on HIV/AIDS. In the case of Brazil, the most recent numbers indicate that they are 960 thousand.

The first cases of human immunodeficiency virus infection were diagnosed in the United States in 1981, and, for a long time, receiving a positive result was considered a death sentence.

However, with the evolution of medicine and the learning acquired by scientists and doctors, a lot has been discovered about this infection — considered chronic — and, today, with proper treatment, it is possible to lead a completely normal life.

Well, that’s exactly what happens to the autonomous Jessica Rodrigues Mattar, who has been HIV positive for a year and a half; digital content producer Lucian Ambros, who has been HIV positive for 12 years; and business intelligence analyst Maya Viecili, who has been HIV positive for almost three years.

in conversation with Live wellthe three, who have the undetectable virus and speak openly about their condition, in order to help and support others who are going through the same, tell how the discovery was and highlight the importance of testing, treatment and the search for information Of Quality.

‘It was a relief to finally find out what I had’

Image: Personal archive

“I tested positive for HIV in February 2020, when he was already in the last stages of AIDS, with several opportunistic infections. Symptoms started to appear the year before. First, there were episodes of fever, which appeared out of nowhere and also disappeared out of nowhere, even without taking medication.

At that time, I went to several doctors and had several tests, but the results were always normal. Experts said it was probably the flu. Towards the end of the year, the situation worsened. I had skin rashes and thrush, including in the mouth, and I lost a lot of weight and hair.

Then, in early 2020, I had night sweats that became more and more intense. I was sweating from soaking through pajamas, sheets, duvets, mattresses, even with a temperature of –20⁰C–25⁰C. Close to the diagnosis, I felt more and more difficulty moving, talking, breathing…

One day, I spent more than 14 hours in the hospital getting tests done. The X-ray showed that I had a serious pneumocystosis and that raised the hare to HIV. I took the test and got the result the next morning: positive.

At first, it was a blast. I didn’t want to believe it, but I was so weak, so tired, that I didn’t have the energy to really react to the news. And in the end, it was a relief to finally find out what he had. Today, I say that the diagnosis saved me. If I hadn’t received it, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to treat myself and I would have died of AIDS.

Regarding the treatment, I started immediately, still in the hospital. I stayed 28 days hospitalized and, when I was discharged, I continued taking the medication at home. The medication decimated the immense amount of virus he had in his body and, with that, opportunistic infections lost strength. Since the eighth month I have a viral load undetectable.

My adherence to the treatment was always 100%, I never stopped taking the medication, not a single day. That’s my biggest commitment. In addition, every 3 months I visit the doctors specializing in the opportunistic infections I had and, every 6 months, the infectious disease specialist.

What was also important is that I was never ashamed to be HIV positive. So much so that I decided to make my serology public and use my history and experience to help other people live better with the virus. We need to normalize talking about it and end once and for all the stigma that still exists.” (Maya viecili41, business analyst intelligence and resident of Helsinki, Finland)

‘Disinformation is what kills, not the virus’

Image: Personal archive

“I found out that I am HIV positive in May 2021. About two months before, I had very heavy bleeding. I thought it was my period, but it didn’t go away. On the contrary, it only increased. Gradually I also started to feel weak, spots appeared on my skin and my armpits were swollen and painful.

I went to the doctor and had blood tests. It turned out that I was anemic and had a very low platelet rate. I had to be hospitalized to receive a blood transfusion; I ended up staying in the hospital for a month.

Gradually, the platelet level rose and the anemia improved. But one of the doctors who saw me wanted to investigate what was causing it and asked me to test for HIV and other STIs (sexually transmitted infections).

I was afraid to do it, and I mentioned it to her. but she asked me: ‘Are you afraid of dying or of living? Because if you have a disease and you don’t find out, don’t treat it, you can die’.

I agreed to take the test, and it came back positive. As soon as I found out, I was very worried, I really thought I was going to die. That’s the first thought that comes to mind, it’s a weight left over from the 1980s, when being diagnosed with HIV was a death sentence.

But soon I started the treatment — at first, I had to stay in bed for a while because my immunity was very low and there was a risk of catching an opportunistic infection. I was recovering well and in a few months I had an undetectable viral load. Thanks to the evolution of medicine, today we have many medicines and, with them, we can have a normal life.

So normal that we can even get pregnant, as happened to me almost a year after the diagnosis. I already have two daughters and it was not in my plans to have more. But happened. I often say that when I received the HIV diagnosis, I received a death positive. But when I found out about the pregnancy, I got a positive for life.

In this more than a year and a half that I live with the virus, I learned a lot. And as I’ve always been a person to break taboos, I decided to accept it with my head held high and even expose my condition on the internet.

With my story, I want people to understand that living with HIV is no longer the end of the world. Life is not over, there is treatment, there is a solution, there is the possibility of generating another life…

We need to end prejudice and misinformation on this subject. Because that’s what kills, not the virus. Today, people die for fear of talking to the doctor, for fear of taking the exam, for fear of being treated… And that needs to end.” (Jessica Rodrigues Mattar, 31, self-employed and resident of Além Paraíba, MG)

‘After the diagnosis, I started to judge myself’

Image: Personal archive

“I found out about HIV on February 15, 2010. The year before, I was in a relationship for a few months with someone, and after we stopped seeing each other, a friend of his came to talk to me and advised me to get tested. fear and only in the following month did I build up the courage.

I did the blood collection and the laboratory then asked me for a retest. I did too, and when I called to get the result, I was told that I would have to go there in person. At that moment I understood that I had been infected.

The first few weeks after diagnosis were the most difficult. I couldn’t sleep, eat, work… I also started to judge myself. Everything I always heard about HIV, which is gay, promiscuous people, drug addicts, prostitutes, I threw at myself.

Despite the fear, and the constant thought that I was going to die, I only started treating myself four years later. At that time, the protocol for drug use was different. Only people with CD4 (immune system cells) below 500 received the prescription. And my rate was above that. Also, I was very afraid of the side effects and all the talk about medication.

When I actually started treatment, in 2014, I had tuberculosis, an opportunistic infection. But since then, I’ve been taking the medication correctly, every day, and I’ve never had anything else. Today, my viral load is undetectable and I lead an absolutely normal and healthy life.

About five years ago, I decided to talk openly about my serology. It took me a while because I was afraid of being judged and suffering prejudice. But from the moment I started to understand HIV better, to study about it, things changed.

So I created a social network for people living with the virus, Posithivities. It was a space for welcoming and exchanging information. I had 10,000 users in 60 countries, but the project went bankrupt.

After that, I continued producing content on the topic, launched a product line and created a support group.

I usually say that after the diagnosis, I found my life purpose, which is to teach people about HIV, make them aware of the importance of testing and treatment and help those who test positive to face the situation.

My fight is so that one day everyone can express themselves about their serology without being afraid.” (Lucian Ambros, 34, digital content producer and resident of São Paulo, SP)

Maintain consistency for correct disease control

Globally, Unaids points out that 28.7 million HIV patients have access to treatment. In Brazil, there are 694 thousand. According to José Valdez Ramalho Madruga, infectious disease specialist and coordinator of the HIV/AIDS Committee of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases), it is performed with a combination of 2 to 3 antiretroviral drugs and periodic consultations and examinations.

“Standard therapy today is two drugs from the reverse transcriptase inhibitor class and an integrase inhibitor or a protease inhibitor”, explains the doctor. “The virus depends precisely on these enzymes, reverse transcriptase, integrase and protease, to multiply and invade cells, and the drugs have the function of inhibiting these processes”, he adds.

Regarding regular consultations with specialists and tests to check the viral load and immunity, at the beginning, they are carried out every one or two months after diagnosis. Then, in the first six months to a year, they go up to three months and, when it is proven that the patient has adapted to the drugs and, more importantly, that they are working, the interval goes up to six months.

“The goal of the treatment is to make HIV undetectable so that it is not transmitted and does not attack the immune system, causing AIDS and opportunistic infections. Thus, the person can have a completely normal life. take the medicine every day, without fail, and go to the doctor”, points out Madruga.

“HIV has no cure, but it has great control. Nobody dies from it anymore, just follow the therapy to the letter”, he concludes.