She-Hulk makes fun new reference to Wolverine; Look

O marvel studios does not tie without a knot and, a week after revealing the return of Hugh Jackman like Wolverine in deadpool 3included a new reference to the mutant in She-Hulk. This time, however, it is much less veiled — in fact, in good Portuguese, it is a shameless joke.

At the end of this week’s episode, when a tense atmosphere sets in with the realization that something suspicious is afoot, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is surprised by Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) to get ready for the law award. Who ever expected her friend to be the one to do the trick this time — after all, there’s a rumor circulating that she could be a witch, like Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) — was surprised by a lovely invitation. Because holding various makeup brushes as if they were her Adamantium claws, Nikki only urges the protagonist to dress up for the occasion; Look:

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, the last of the season, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

