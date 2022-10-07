Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: what happens to Maria Bruaca and Zuleica at the end?

O last chapter of the novel “Pantanal”on the air this Friday (7), will book a happy ending for the two women of Tenório (Murilo Benício), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Zuleica (Aline Borges). On the other hand, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will meet his death and, thus, be able to see his father again, and assume the position of the new Velho do Rio in one of the scenes that will surprise you!

In addition, the last chapter of the nine o’clock soap opera will be marked by a triple wedding on the Leôncio’s farm, and a fourth celebration is not due to a change in Bruno Luperi’s text compared to the original version, written by his grandfather Benedito Ruy. Barbosa in 1990.

+ discover the first emotions of the soap opera ‘Travessia’: Ari and Chiara share their 1st kiss

Last chapter of the novel ‘Pantanal’: what is the end of Maria Bruaca, Marcelo, Guta, Renato and Zuleica?

After leaving the Pantanal, Maria Bruaca and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré will return to the place due to the marriage of José Leôncio and Filó (Dira Paes). daughter, Guta (Julia Dalavia).

Marcelo’s mother (Lucas Leto), Renato (Gabriel Santana) and Roberto (Cauê Campos) will be the new administrator of Tenório’s lands. In her love life, the nurse starts dating Eugênio (Almir Sater) and has sex with the chalaneiro, in another change from the original 32 years ago.

Thirsty to avenge his father’s death, Renato is unable to kill Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) and will give up Zefa (Paula Barbosa). But at the maid’s wedding with Tadeu (José Loreto), the boy will flirt with the characters of Ingra Lyberato, Giovanna Gold and Cristiana Oliveira, interpreters of Madeleine, Zefa and Juma in the first version.

“I lost the battle, bro, not the war!” he announces. In turn, his half-brother, Marcelo, will stay on Tenório’s farm alongside his mother, wife, Guta, and son. The “regatinha”, in turn, will also come to an understanding once and for all with Alcides, now her stepfather.