Son of Dira Paes, actress of ‘Pantanal’, cries live on ‘Mais Você’. understand what happened

Dira Paes was the guest of “Mais Você” this Thursday (06) to comment on the final stretch of “Pantanal” and the unfolding of the character Filó after the death of José Leôncio. Nonetheless, what really stole the show was the participation of Martin, the actress’ second son, 6 years old.

In the middle of the interview, the child started crying and went to meet Dira, who was doing the interview from home. In tears, the little one hugged his mother in front of the camera. “‘Wait’ there, people, that now has a child crying down here. It’s a cat, that’s all. Guys, it’s a mother, right? See, Ana, what the life of an actress is like? Live!”, he joked.

Despite Dira having tried to get around the situation with a quick wit, Martin continued to cry. Faced with the situation, Dira left the interview to help her son and give him water. With the child calmer, the actress returned and explained what had happened. “I already kissed. It was a lack of a mother who is up here and cannot speak. Then he didn’t know why he couldn’t talk to me. But it’s here, it’s all right“, said.

Ana Maria called the commercials and, upon returning, celebrated Dira’s attitude. “I wanted to thank you for this affection. I believe so much in live shows and I enjoy doing this role so much and you gave me a gift. Martin walking in there and you being a mother now. Your look changes, it’s so beautiful”, melted the presenter. This was not the only perrengue “people like us” faced by the artist during the interview in “Mais Você”. swing to climb onto the tutor’s lap.

DIRA PAES IS ENCOURAGED ON THE WEB AFTER THE SON’S APPEARANCE IN ‘MAIS YOU’

On the social networks, netizens were delighted with the scene and highlighted Dira’s attitude of showing a facet of real motherhood. “Hats off to these women who have to work outside the home and still raise children,” wrote one user. “He was crying on one side and I on the other. Very beautiful to see this real care”, a follower was moved. “Life as it is”, highlighted one ‘twitterer’. “Today I’m more emotional than Dira Paes’ son in ‘Mais Você'”, joked a boy.