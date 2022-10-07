Son of Dira Paes cries at Ana Maria and abandons interview

Actress had to leave interview on account of son

In the last edition of “Mais Você”, by Globo, which took place this Thursday, 06, Ana Maria went through a live suffocation. That’s because the son of Dira Paes interrupted the interview with “a fit of crying”.

In short, the actress was talking about her character Filó in “Pantanal” when her heir, Martinsix years old, started crying and screaming.

At the time, Dira Paes was at her house and interrupted the interview. “There’s a child crying down here, is that it?”she said, as she turned around.

Ana Maria saw the scene and started to laugh. “It’s a cat, it’s everything, it’s a mother. You can come, you can meet, let me show you, come here, but you can’t cry”confessed the actress.

at the same instant, Martim appeared live on “Mais Você” crying and hugged Dira Paes.

“What I feel”, Ana Maria plays sincere with an actress from Pantanal and the reaction is shocking: “Not even frying an egg” Ana Maria and Roberto Carlos have a case exposed by a man who worked with him: “I can’t believe I said it” Ana Maria plays sincere and confirms that famous singer was not an example: “Here you have to tell the truth”

“It’s live, all live. My love, you can’t cry said the famous while trying to console the heir. “Do not cry”tried Louro Mané too.

ACTRESS ABANDONS INTERVIEW

Then Dira Paes took the pet kitten and handed it to the heir, who left the camera.

“Okay, tell us about him now. A character cannot appear in real life and disappear. Poor thing”said Anna Maria.

Although, the actress had to abandon the interview with the presenter to take care of the heir, who continued to cry.

Thus, Dira Paes got up from her chair and turned his back to the camera. At the moment, Ana Maria was without reaction.

“Do it like this, I’ll ask for a break, it’s real life. I’ll be right back, with Dira calmer, but go there, help”, confessed the presenter, who stuttered.

PRESENTER THANKS FOR REAL MOMENT

After returning to the studios of “Mais Você”, Ana Maria confessed that she was happy to see the real life of Dira Paes.

“You gave me a present, Martin walking in and you being the mother now, the look changes, it’s so beautiful to see”admitted the presenter.