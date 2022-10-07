Son of Dira Paes interrupts live interview, and she says: ‘It was a lack of a mother’ | TV & Famous

Dira Paes is saying goodbye to Filó, her character in Pantanal. And to talk about the last chapters of the 9 o’clock soap opera, the actress chatted with Ana Maria Braga live. During the interview, she is first interrupted by her cat passing by the video, then her youngest son. Martin6 years old, appears crying and hugs her mother.
“It’s a cat, that’s all, mom, right? You can come, but you can’t cry. What happened? See what the life of an actress is like? All live. Wait, let me give you a little water here. It was a lack of mother that is up here and couldn’t talk,” explained Dira.
Son of Dira Paes interrupts live interview — Photo: Globo
See the moment when the cat “invades” an interview and details about Filó and Zé Leôncio’s wedding:
Dira Paes comments on Filó’s marriage to José Leôncio
Dira Paes’s cat ‘invades’ interview’ — Photo: Globo
And the interruptions were what to talk about on social media!
Emotion with the end of the Pantanal
Along with the presenter of Mais Você, the actress reviewed some scenes from Pantanal and was moved by the moment after Filó and Zé Leôncio’s wedding.
Dira Paes talks about farewell to ‘Pantanal’
Dira Paes gets emotional with scenes of Filó and Zé Leôncio — Photo: Globo
🎧 Juliano Cazarré is moved by Isabel Teixeira’s surprise, reveals behind-the-scenes curiosities, talks about the drama experienced by his daughter and much more; listen here! 👇