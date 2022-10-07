Soteldo has a confirmed right thigh injury and misses Santos | saints

This Thursday, striker Soteldo underwent imaging tests at Santos and was diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his right thigh.

The shirt 10 started treatment with the club’s physiotherapists at CT Rei Pelé, but Santos will be absent at least for the game against Juventude, next Monday, in the sequence of the Brasileirão.

The player was injured in the first half of the match against Atlético-MG, last Wednesday, after starting at speed and suffering a blow from defender Jemerson, from Galo. The Venezuelan immediately accused the muscle problem and was replaced by Lucas Braga.

The medical department of Peixe did not set a deadline for the return of shirt 10 to the pitch, but Soteldo will miss more than one round of the Brasileirão. This is because, although there is no need for surgery, the injury is not simple and the striker will need to complete some recovery steps before returning to training with the ball.

Soteldo joins Maicon and Madson in the medical department. For the game against Juventude, in Vila Belmiro, coach Orlando Ribeiro also does not have the right-back Nathan, sent off against Atlético-MG, and therefore suspended for the Brasileirão sequence.

Soteldo feels pain in his thigh and is substituted at Santos

For the next games, the coaching staff will study the squad to choose a replacement. Names like Lucas Braga, Lucas Barbosa and Gabriel Carabajal could be chosen for the vacancy on the left side of the attack.

