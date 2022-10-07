SP can record rain forecast for the whole month in 24 hours, meteorologists warn | Sao Paulo

The advance of a cold front coming from the south of the country should cause heavy rains in part of the Southeast region of the country, mainly in the State of São Paulo, starting this Thursday afternoon (6).

Meteorologists interviewed by the report of the BBC News Brazil said that some cities in São Paulo can register the same amount of rain predicted for the entire month in 24 hours.

According to Climatempo, the forecast is that it will rain about 100 mm in Greater São Paulo, between Thursday and Friday afternoon. The historical average for the entire month in the capital of São Paulo is 127.2 mm.

The forecast is that the volume of rain will be even greater and exceed 100 mm in the areas of the State of São Paulo close to the borders with Minas Gerais and Paraná.

The forecast is that the heaviest rainfall will occur in the regions of the cities of Marília, Presidente Prudente, Litoral Norte, Bauru, Araraquara, Ribeirão Preto, Barretos, Franca, Campinas and Vale do Paraíba.

According to Climatempo, this large volume of rainfall must be caused by the encounter of the cold air mass with regions with high temperatures.

The meteorologist and climate consultant Francisco de Assis said that, before the rains, the city of São Paulo should register temperatures of up to 31°C in the hottest hours of this Thursday. And he explains how the cold air mass will act upon arriving in the state.

“The arrival of this mass will form a very strong line of action between the North, Center and West of the State of São Paulo. There will be hail and heavy rain. barriers”, says Assis.

But before arriving in São Paulo, the storms caused by the cold air mass had already caused strong winds and downed trees in southern states of the country, according to the meteorologist.

“It caused a lot of rain in Paraná and a large part of Santa Catarina, with rainfall of up to 80 mm in the last 24 hours. It also caused strong winds, up to 75 km/h in Paraná and in the eastern part of Rio Grande do Sul. happen in São Paulo”, stated Francisco de Assis.

With the arrival of the storms, the temperature plummets and the thermometers can reach up to 17°C in the capital of São Paulo during the dawn of Friday. Storms can also record hail and wind gusts of up to 80 km/h in Greater São Paulo, according to the meteorology institutes Climatempo and the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

With the arrival of the storms, the temperature plummets and the thermometers can reach up to 17°C in the capital of São Paulo during the dawn of Friday. Storms can also record hail and wind gusts of up to 80 km/h in Greater São Paulo, according to the meteorology institutes Climatempo and the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

However, the forecast is that, on Friday, the cold front will quickly move away from the State of São Paulo and dissipate in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. The forecast is that the sun will still appear in the capital of São Paulo and the thermometers will register a maximum of 25°C.

In the Northeast of the country, the heat should dictate the rules on the next day. According to Climatempo, some rain showers are expected on the south coast of Bahia, on the coast of Maranhão, in the forest area and in the wild between Ceará and Alagoas.