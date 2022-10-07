Spanish university students expelled after insulting female neighbors | World

Dozens of young people in Madrid, Spain, were expelled from a traditional university residence where they lived after a video in which they cursed colleagues with “whores” and “nymphomaniacs” went viral on social media.

In the images, dozens of boys from the Elías Ahuja residence – a kind of republic normally frequented by the country’s elite – followed, in chorus, a colleague who, with a megaphone, said to the girls from the neighboring residence:

“Bitches, come out of your burrows like rabbits. You are some nymphomaniac bitches, I promise you all go f… na capea (a typical party attended by young people)”.

At the end of the choir, dozens of boys open their bedroom windows and shout the name of the student residence.

1 of 1 Video reproduction shows dozens of students from a student residence in Madrid, Spain, who called colleagues from the neighboring residence ‘whores’ and ‘nymphomaniacs’. — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks Video playback shows dozens of students from a student residence in Madrid, Spain, who called colleagues from the neighboring residence ‘whores’ and ‘nymphomaniacs’. — Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

The video went viral in Spain, and as a result, the residence opened an expedient to identify and expel all those who participated in the choir.

The residence, traditionally attended by young people from the upper middle class and the Spanish elite, belongs to the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, one of the main public universities in the country.

The direction of the residence apologized to the university students in the neighboring building. – the Santa Monica residence, intended for girls only – and said it is identifying and expelling everyone involved in the case.

The direction of the Complutense University said it also opened an investigation to take action against the young people, all students there.

The case generated outrage in the country, and the Spanish government spoke out. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the case “sexist, inexplicable, disgusting behavior”.

“We cannot give any excuse for this type of behavior,” said the prime minister, who said he was stitching together a common condemnation response to the episode with the opposition.

The Minister of Equality of Spain, Irene Montero, also spoke about the case.