Spooky! Haaland surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and has the highest salary in the Premier League

Premier League and Champions League top scorer, Haaland is enjoying his best moment since his debut in European football. The Manchester City forward continues to collect goals after goals and, this season, he has scored 19 goals in just 12 games with the Manchester club’s colors.

But having Haaland as your cast requires a lot of effort, especially on the financial side. Although the transfer between BVB and City was not for astronomical values, the salary of the ‘comet‘ Haaland within the English club is the greatest among all Premier League players, inclusive, above Cristiano Ronaldowhich earns its 550 thousand pounds per week.

According to the gringo portal ‘SportBible‘, Haaland earns about £900,000 to wear the colors of the English club, surpassing all the other names in the Premier League, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Salah and etc.

With the hefty weekly sum, Haaland is also one of the five highest paid players in European football, alongside PSG stars Mbappé, Messi and Neymar Jr.

Haaland

Haaland has signed a contract with Manchester City until the year 2025 and, on the market, his football is valued at 150 million euros.