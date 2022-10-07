Stepping Toward Decriminalization, Biden Announces Pardon For Marijuana Possessions | World

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday (6) a pardon for all people with a federal conviction for simple possession of marijuana. More than 6,500 convicted individuals will be affected by the pardon.

With that, Biden takes his first steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign promise to “clean the record” of people convicted of that offense and beginning the process of loosening the drug’s federal classification.

In addition to the 6,500 beneficiaries across the country, Biden’s action also covers thousands of people convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia, where the capital Washington is located. He also urges governors to issue similar pardons to those convicted of marijuana possession under state laws, which are the vast majority in the country.

In addition to the pardon, Biden said he had instructed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin to review how marijuana is classified under federal drug laws.

“The federal government currently classifies marijuana as a “Program 1” substance, the same as heroin and LSD — and more serious than fentanyl,” says Biden. “It makes no sense.”

‘Unnecessary barriers’

“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has ruined many lives and jailed people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden explains in a statement.

2 of 2 Man smokes marijuana ‘cigar’ in US on April 20, 2022 — Photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters A man smokes a marijuana ‘cigar’ in the US on April 20, 2022 — Photo: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

“Criminal charges for marijuana possession also imposed unnecessary barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities. And while white, black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted at disproportionate rates,” argues Biden.