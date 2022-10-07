Student removed from school on suspicion of monkeypox

capital

Child has been in isolation at home for about two weeks

By Adriano Fernandes | 10/05/2022 19:27

A student at an Emei (Municipal School of Early Childhood Education) in Campo Grande was removed from the classroom, on suspicion of having monkeypox, the smallpox of monkeys. The case was identified two weeks ago and since then the child has been in isolation at home. So far there is no confirmation of other suspected cases in the same school unit.

“Sesau reinforces that all the guidelines regarding patient isolation, tracking of contacts and information to be passed on to the school, have already been made, and there is no need for doubts or questions about the health of this child and those who study at the same school, a time, she has not attended classes since the beginning of the symptoms and awaits the result in isolation”, says the secretary.

The child’s age and school name were not released. The case was discovered after the school reported to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), which periodically monitors the progress of the disease.

Report card – According to the epidemiological bulletin of Ses (State Health Department) there are 13 active cases of the disease in the Capital. Another 13 people also have monkeypox in the interior of the state. Of the 130 confirmed cases since the disease began to spread in the state, 108 were cured and there are no deaths recorded. Most patients are men (87.3%) and aged between 20 and 39 years.